Christina Applegate Facing 'Real Depression, Doesn't 'Enjoy Living' Amid MS Battle

Getty

Christina Applegate is opening up about the mental health challenges she's faced since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

During the latest episode of her MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with friend Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate said she's in the depths of a "real depression," unlike anything she's experienced in years.

"I'm in a depression right now, which I don't think I've felt that for years," the Dead to Me actress shared. "Like a real, f--k it all depression where it's kind of scaring me to a little bit because it feels really fatalistic. I'm trapped in like this darkness right now that I haven't felt like... I don't even know how long, probably 20 something years."

With the toll that MS has taken on her body, Applegate said life has been less than enjoyable for her.

"This is being really honest...I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore," she said.

Sigler, who too suffers from MS and has been battling the disease for more than 20 years, told Applegate she understands her frustrations and urged her not to give up.

"It's so hard to live in a disabled body. It is so hard. I will not take that away from you and I am right there with you," Sigler assured.

She continued, "But what makes it harder is when you compare it to how it used to be....Once we get you to this place where we're accepting that this is how it's going to be, maybe forever...[coping with MS] is not a reason enough for you to stop living because I sit here across from you and you still make me laugh like nobody else can. You still make me smile. You make me feel loved."

While Applegate noted that she's been reluctant to seek out therapy since learning of her diagnosis, after taking on some of those heavy emotions on her own, she got back in touch with her longtime therapist.

"I have avoided therapy since I've been diagnosed because I'm so afraid to start crying and that I'm not going to be able to end crying," Applegate said. "I just am so I'm so afraid for those floodgates to open and that I won't be able to stop."

Urging her to open up and let it all out, Sigler said, "I feel like you owe it to yourself to cry and really, really go there....You gotta just, you gotta allow yourself to feel that stuff. You can't keep pushing it away, otherwise you're gonna be where you're at right now. You're like in a purgatory, you know?"

Applegate has shared a similar sentiment when discussing how the disease impacts her abilities as a mother, telling Sigler on a previous episode, "I've often thought it would be easier on everyone if I wasn't here, you know? That's a thought. Like, wouldn't it be so much easier and not a burden on my daughter who was on vacation and watching her mom sleep all day?"

She continued of feeling guilty for not being able to present with her 13-year-old daughter, Sadie, And me not being able to go with her to the Barbie movie and stuff because I can't sit through a movie because my legs hurt too much. Just things like that. I think, 'What is this doing to her?' And that's where my heart breaks constantly. "

The actress said she hoped listeners and could relate to her story, whether they're suffering from MS or not.

"It's hard not to be and I think anyone listening to this, who has this, I hope you all feel like we feel and just know that you're not alone and feeling those feelings of desperation," Applegate said before thanking Sigler, who too was diagnosed with the disease, for helping her look at the "positive side" of things amid this devastating battle.

"You have to let yourself feel everything," Sigler responded.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.