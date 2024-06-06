Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour Are Married, Say I Do In Dresses from The Row

Getty

The Broad City and Ted Lasso stars exchanged vows at a music venue in Brooklyn, New York.

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour are married after four years of dating.

The two GLAAD Media Award-winners announced their wedding in an Instagram post on Wednesday -- while Cultured Magazine provided a glimpse on the celebration, which took place inside Public Records, a music venue in the Bronx.

The location, which was packed with fellow creatives and their closest friends, was actually a quick venue change thanks to inclement weather. Despite this, their wedding was "an ode to total, unscripted togetherness."

The two said their "I dos" in dresses from The Row, a label by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Jacobson, who is most noted for co-starring in the Comedy Central series Broad City with Ilana Glazer, wore a black satin sleeveless dress with a straight across neckline while Belfour wore a white sleeveless dress with a Sabrina neckline.

The pair, who met over the course of the pandemic in 2020, found each other during difficult phases in their life -- Balfour was grief-stricken over the loss of her brother and was recovering from the end of a long-term relationship and Jacobson was in solitude for the duration of quarantine.

"When we first started texting, I asked Jo what about pre-Covid life she missed most," Jacobson told the magazine, noting how Balfour missed sweaty shoulders. "After so much distance, we wanted the wedding to feel like that first sweaty shoulder moment -- total togetherness," she added.

Thought they have kept a lot of their relationship private, in 2021 Belfour took to Instagram to announce their one year anniversary with a photo of them kissing with the caption, "365 days of the best surprise of my life 💚"