The Valley's Jesse Lally Claims He Hooked Up with Anna Nicole Smith

Lally said that he and the late model "hooked up" for a "year or two" after meeting on a photoshoot.

Jesse Lally just made a shocking confession about his love life.

While appearing on the Two Ts in a Pod's Popping Off podcast, The Valley star revealed that back in the early 2000s, he had a romance with Anna Nicole Smith.

Lally, who used to model back in the day, met Smith in 2002 for a TrimSpa campaign, and the pair began seeing each other on the sly. When host Teddi Mellencamp asked whether Lally "hooked up" with the late model, he confirmed, "For a year or two. Yeah."

Lally said he would "come to LA and she'd be in New York every once in a while," before sharing the story of their first night together.

It all went down after a beach shoot for the diet brand. Lally said Smith was worried about getting sick from walking wet in the cold when Lally offered her "a ton of supplements and vitamins and stuff" back in his room.

He continued, "She called me. I was having a bottle of wine in the room, and I was like, 'Yeah, I can come up to the room.' And it was funny. We did a couple's massage."

"We were just kind of like two little kids messing with each other," Lally added.

Lally's connection to Smith was first revealed last month after Andy Cohen brought up their photo shoot during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. During the interview, Lally said that he had been "friends" with Smith for a year and a half, but didn't elaborate further.

Smith tragically died of a drug overdose in 2007 at age 39.

Lally's romances since include Valley co-star, Michelle Saniei, whom he wed in 2018. The couple's marriage has since fallen apart, with their relationship issues playing out on the first season of the series, which premiered on Bravo in March. The share 4-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Both Lally and Saniei have found love since their separation, with Lally has since now dating philanthropist Lacy Nicole, and Saniei coupling up with financial advisor Aaron Nosler.