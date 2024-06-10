Amber Portwood Slammed by Teen Mom Costars, Viewers After Fight Makes Daughter Leah Cry on Birthday

MTV

The backlash comes after Portwood's awkward interaction with her daughter on Teen Mom, which bled into a fight with her ex, Gary, that resulted in Leah leaving her birthday dinner in tears.

Amber Portwood is facing backlash after some believe she ruined her daughter Leah's 15th birthday.

During last week's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber, her ex, Gary Shirley, his wife Christina and their daughter Emilee all got together to celebrate Leah's birthday pver dinner. But what was supposed to be a joyous occasion went from bad to worse after Amber showed up late.

And that wasn't her only offense -- the mother of two also got into it with the teen, calling her daughter a "d--k," and getting into an argument with her ex, Gary Shirley, over their daughter's alleged "attitude." The whole ordeal resulted in Leah leaving the table in tears and Amber exiting the restaurant solo and equally distraught, unsure of how she was somehow the bad guy once again.

Her fellow co-stars other MTV personalities and fans weighed in on the interaction after a clip from last week's episode of started making the rounds on social media.

Cory Wharton, who stars on the show alongside ex, Cheyenne Floyd and current partner, Taylor Selfridge, took to the comments of MTV's Instagram to show love for Gary, who he applauded for the way he handled the family fight.

"GARY is the Truth love that dude 🙌🏽✊🏽," Wharton wrote.

In a since-deleted tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Amber's co-star, Briana DeJesus shared her two cents, writing, "I know I'll probably get dragged or get a phone call but after watching a certain scene … I don't support talking down on ur kids or even calling them names. Do better!"

Briana reposted several other fan tweets about the scene, including one that read, "It's her birthday and she's crying this is so sad."

Jenelle Evans who is returning to the franchise after being let go by MTV amid her controversial relationship with ex-husband, David Eason, re-tweeted Briana's post, adding, "Girrrrrl I just watched."

Briana's ex Devoin Austin also commented on a clip of the birthday dinner where he shared his disapproval over Amber bringing up her new boyfriend at Leah's dinner while giving a subtle nod to Gary, writing, "Salute to Big G. Can't even lie. That s--t was bad. Who gives a [rat and peach emoji] about ya mans. It's Leah day!!"

Jade Cline also retweeted a post which read, "Omg these kids stories on #teenmomnextchapter are bringing me to tears I felt for Leah at that table. I know they were all flabbergasted but at a loss for words. Speak up parents!."

As for the fans, many of them are criticizing Amber's parenting, with one writing that Amber has "no idea" what it takes to be a parent.

"Amber has no idea what it takes to be a parent. Gary and [his wife Kristina] are the only reason why Leah is growing up to be such a good girl," the fan commented, with another writing, "AMBER YOU ARE THE PROBLEM."

"y'all remember Amber from Teen Mom? tell me why her daughter Leah just turned 15 and Amber calling her a d*ck and cussing at her," read another post on X which has since racked up almost 10 million views.

"I love how Amber Portwood just gaslights everyone all the time," another fan said in reaction to the clip. "She instigates a situation, gets everyone wound up, and then tries to act like everyone else has a problem or that they’re the ones who started it."

As for Amber, she has yet to publicly address the backlash.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, airing Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.