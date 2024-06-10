Isabella Strahan Celebrates Completing Chemotherapy Amid Battle With Brain Cancer

TikTok

"Just finished chemo," the 19-year-old captioned the video of her celebrating with her twin sister.

Isabella Strahan has a lot to celebrate.

The 19-year-old daughter of Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan marked a major milestone in her journey with brain cancer by completing chemotherapy over the weekend.

Isabella took to TikTok to share the news, uploading a video with her twin sister, Sophia Strahan, with saw the pair dancing to Bryson Tiller's "Let 'Em Know." In the footage, Isabella rocked a gold crown for the special occasion, smiling and dancing before excitedly ending the video with a giant grin.

"Did it," she captioned the quick clip.

Isabella was diagnosed with brain Cancer in October, days before her 19th birthday, and has been documenting her journey with the disease for her followers.

Just last month, the college student revealed that she was nearing the end of her chemotherapy treatments.

"Tomorrow's really my last day of chemo," she said int the May YouTube video. "It's crazy and then it's my last cycle and then I'm done. It's insane."

While she was admittedly excited about closing this chapter -- which came after rounds of radiation and three brain surgeries -- Isabella admitted that she felt a little nervous, and scared even about what's next.

"That's the thing, I just wait around for the next time I get chemo and I'm kind of scared," Isabella explained. "Once I'm done, how I'm gonna go back to normal life? 'Cause I feel like there's always gonna be another treatment or something I have to do."

"Otherwise, I'm doing good," she added.

While Isabella has been battling the disease since October, she first went public with the news in January, three months after doctors found medulloblastoma, a fast-growing four-centimeter tumor in the back of her brain.

"I don't wanna hide it anymore 'cause it's hard to always keep in," Isabella said during an interview on Good Morning America, in which she sat down with her famous father and shared the news.