YouTuber Star Ben Potter Dead At 40 After 'Unfortunate Accident'

Getty

His wife Nathalie took to X to announce her husband's death, telling fans she plans on honoring the late 40-year-old by "continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive."

Ben Potter -- an internet personality known as Comicstorian -- has died at 40-years-old.

His wife, Nathalie confirmed the news in a message shared on X saying the YouTuber "passed away in an unfortunate accident" on June 8.

Potter has over three million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he often discussed Marvel and DC comics.

"To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for," Nathalie wrote.

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.



To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.… — Comicstorian/Mangastorian (@Comicstorian) June 10, 2024 @Comicstorian

Nathalie said her husband "was my world," before asking for her and her family's privacy at this time.

"I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve," she continued. "I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else's. Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that."

While she provided no details of the accident, she insisted herself and Potter's team would continue to bring his subscribers content.

"Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube," she continued. "The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive."

His YouTube channel had only recently surpassed three million subscribers and since his death, it has continued to rise.

Potter's last video was posted three days ago, in which he shared his opinion on why DC's reboots are better than Marvel.

Subscribers and fans of the channel have shared their condolences on his videos, thanking him and sharing stories about the impact he had on them as comic book fans.

"Thank You Ben for everything. As a young boy I didn't know much about comics, I just knew I loved superman. Ten years ago, I watched a video about flashpoint (your first video) which led me down a rabbit hole of other youtubers who were just as passionate," one subscriber wrote.

While another shared they had been watching Potter's videos for over seven years, "You made 14 year old me who couldn't afford comic books to experience what it's like being immersed in them because of your incredible narrations. 21 now and I'll always be grateful for the wonderful videos you've provided for my teen years up until your untimely passing."