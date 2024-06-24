Jenna Jameson Says She and Jessi Lawless Are Working on Marriage, Wife Was 'Never Abusive'

Instagram

Jenna Jameson is setting the record straight after speculation of marital abuse started making the social media rounds amid her strained marriage with Jessi Lawless over how own alleged relapse.

Jenna Jameson is trying to protect her wife, even as the couple are working through a challenging time. The former porn star jumped on Instagram Stories -- as well as her main page -- on Sunday to clear the air regarding some speculation about her marriage with Jessi Lawless.

In the video post, Jameson said that she and Lawless "are trying to work through things," before she took a moment to emphasize something, saying she "wanted to be very clear."

"She was never abusive," Jameson said. "She wasn't everything that's being portrayed right now so we're trying to work through things and I adore her."

Ultimately, Jameson argued, "I don't want her to be dealing with drama. She doesn't deserve it. I love her."

While Lawless has not directly responded to Jameson's video, it was cross-shared to her own Instagram page. Jameson captioned the post, "@jessilawless_ I love you."

According to TMZ, it was Jessi who filed for divorce in mid-April 2024, claiming she did so because Jameson had fallen off the wagon and was drinking again. In a video posted to her own IG at the time, Lawless said Jameson's drinking was a hard line for her from the beginning.

Lawless claimed that Jameson initially tried to lie about her drinking, per the outlet, until Lawless said she had pics -- she didn't -- at which point Jameson allegedly not only admitted it, but added that she wasn't sorry and wasn't going to stop. Jameson has been open about her struggles with alcoholism in the past.

Jameson's initial reaction was pretty pointed, with the entrepreneur hitting up TikTok to say that she hopes 'that anyone struggling with addiction or trying to stay sober has access to an empathic and loving support system."

"Research has shown that empathy and understanding are better responses to addiction than judgement, shaming, and moralizing," she added," per The Daily Mail. "Expressing your unconditional love and support may be one of the kindest things you can do. Let them know that you are there for them—relapse or not, ten days sober or 200."

Lawless' video was barely up a day, though, with TMZ noting Lawless had it down by April 17. Lawless told them the decision came after a heart-to-heart with Jameson. Lawless said she didn't want Jameson's "mental health impacted any more than it already has been."

She went on to note that Jameson told her she'd never drink again, while adding that both partners were "heartbroken and trying to find hope for the future."

Jameson and Lawless tied the knot on May 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, with Jameson walking down the aisle to Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" in a short white dress, veil and hot pink shoes that matched her hair. Lawless, meanwhile, rocked a black suit. A Cash impersonator officiated the ceremony at the church, where Jameson's parents were also married.

"I found the person that I truly should have always been with," Jameson told People at the time. "I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it's selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children. And now that I've really found myself, I'm just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don't shove everything down."

Jameson was previously married to porn director Brad Armstrong from 1996–2001 and fellow porn actor Jay Grdina from 2003–2007. She shares twin boys with ex Tito Ortiz and a daughter with Lior Bitton.