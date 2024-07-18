Jenny McCarthy Recalls Period 'Disaster' During Filming of The View

Getty

Former "View" host Jenny McCarthy recalls leaving staff "horrified" after getting her period in the middle of taping.

Jenny McCarthy recalled a "disaster" that happened right in the middle of an interview during her time cohosting The View.

McCarthy, 51, spoke to fellow TV host and personality Kelly Ripa on the July 16th episode of the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast. During the chat, McCarthy opened up about renewing her vows with husband Donnie Wahlberg, before sharing her experience with unexpected menstruation.

The Masked Singer judge first set the scene, telling Ripa, 53, that at the time, she was on the blue "half moon couch" on The View's set.

"So, I don't know who I'm interviewing. I can't remember, but I'm like, 'Dadada,'" McCarthy explained. "All of a sudden, my eyes go wide 'cause I just feel this rush of a period and now, in your forties, when you're like perimenopausal...."

Ripa chimed in, saying, "Oh, you bleed out."

McCarthy agreed, adding, "You bleed out. You basically hemorrhage, you know? Your uterus falls out. I'm sorry, but it does."

The TV personality then recalled sitting on the couch and thinking to herself "This is a light blue couch. I have to cross my legs harder and what am I gonna do?"

"Of course I'm wearing a frigging dress, so I wrap up the interview kind of early and everybody gets up except for me," she continued.

The Live! With Kelly and Mark host knew where this was going -- and where McCarthy wasn't -- adding, "You just sit there."

"I just sit there." McCarthy confirmed, "Now, everybody's doing something else, gone, and I'm sitting by myself and I'm like, "Someone, you have to come," trying to talk to someone. I didn't want to say over the microphone, 'I got my period. Please help me.'"

After paging for assistance, someone came to her aid --- suggesting she "just get up and run," but McCarthy knew she could not.

"I'm like, 'No, you don't understand perimenopausal periods. This is going to be a disaster. You have to push me out with the couch.'"

Ripa agreed with her choice, saying "Take me and the couch out of here."

McCarthy continued, "All of a sudden, this is what you see. All these men pushing me and I just glide past everybody."

Despite making her exit, the couch needed to return back to the show's main stage for another interview prompting her to finally get up from her seat.