Jenny McCarthy Recalls Playboy Mansion Parties: 'There Was So Much Sex Going on with Gross Celebrities'

The former Playmate said the "ugliest dudes" attended the parties, opening up about what she witnessed at the mansion and sharing the unexpected way she landed her first cover.

During the After Show, the former Playmate and current judge on The Masked Singer was asked what she remembered most from that time in her life. McCarthy first appeared in the magazine back in 1993, before she was named Playmate of the Year in 1994.

Speaking with Andy Cohen, McCarthy said it was a positive experience for her, likely because Hugh Hefner "was married at the time."

"There was that big Playboy scandal TV show special. They asked me to be part of it constantly and I'm like, 'Listen, I didn't have that experience. Pamela didn't have that experience.' We were at a different time, I think," she shared, referring to the Secrets of Playboy documentary. "I was there when his kids were throwing bacon at me on high chairs. It was, like, the perfect time."

It wasn't a totally innocent time at the mansion, however.

"There was still so much sex going on with like gross celebrities in the grotto area, stuff like that. I went to the parties, so I got to see a lot of that action," she shared, before being asked whether there was a "sexy vibe" at those events.

"Unfortunately, they would invite like ... for every 20 guys, there was one girl. The guys were just in heaven. But also, the guys were also 70 years old," she said. "There was only hot women and the ugliest dudes. They were like really, really old. It was like Viagra central."

She said that she might tell more of her "funny stories" from the mansion someday, teasing moments she caught girls "hunting for Hef in the middle of the night while he was married" and hot wax tales.

As for how she got her big break posing for the magazine, McCarthy said she used to work at a Polish grocery store which sold Playboy, saw a cover with Anna Nicole Smith on it and felt she could do the same.

"I decided to just go to the Playboy building and ask, in Chicago. I said, 'How do people become Playmates?' They said, 'They don't walk in. You have to send a photo,'" McCarthy shared.

She said that while she was waiting for the elevator to leave, an editor walked by and asked if she just wanted "to throw on a bikini" and join a photoshoot they were doing.

"I said, 'Okay.' I thought, 'I didn't shave, this is bad.' I went and put on my bathing suit and went to the photographer and literally, they're like, 'Pose,'" she recalled. "I did like a mug shot [pose], then I took the bus home. By the time I got home, there was a voicemail on my answering machine that said, we want to test you for Miss October. By the next year, I was Playmate of the Year."

While her mom "disowned" her for "three days" after learning about her nude spread, she quickly got over it, said Jenny. "And I paid off all their bills with the money," she continued, before claiming MTV actually rejected her 17 times for Singled Out after her pictorial.