Fight Over Unseasoned Chicken Escalates to Brawl with Knife, Gun, Bug Spray & Broom: Sheriff

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

A pair of siblings pressed charges against each other and were arrested after a totally wild series of events unfolded while one was cooking dinner.

Unseasoned chicken is a crime against humanity ... and apparently led to the arrest of two siblings in South Carolina.

A wild report out of Georgetown County says Anothony Harper, 27, and sister Hope Harper, 25, were both arrested and charged with assault following an explosive incident at their family home on Sunday night.

According to an arrest report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office obtained by TooFab, deputies were called to the home for an assault in progress.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they were told the blowup began when Hope asked her brother "why he didn't season the chicken that was cooking so it could crust up."

He allegedly told her, "I know how to cook" and added that their grandmother would season it, before she said, "You're not human, you're a dumb dog."

In response, an "irate" Anothony then allegedly shoved his sister into a table and punched her about five times "with a closed fist."

At one point, someone in the home fired a 9mm handgun into the ceiling in an attempt to get them to stop and "separate."

Per the account, Hope then "armed herself with a steak knife" and began chasing after her brother while "starting to swing the knife" at him -- as he shouted "she's trying to kill me!" That's when the pair's grandmother allegedly tried breaking up the fight by swatting at Hope with a broom.

Anothony then allegedly picked up a can of Raid bug spray and began spraying his sister in the face with it ... before she got a hold of the can and did it right back.

The two then pressed charges against each other and were both arrested. While Hope was booked for one charge of assault and battery in the third degree, Anothony was charged with both one charge of assault and battery in the third degree and second degree.