Jack Black Addresses Tenacious D Future After Kyle Gass Trump Assassination Attempt Joke

Getty

Jack Black canceled Tenacious D's tour after Kyle Gass' controversial joke on stage following the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.

Jack Black is shedding some light on the future of Tenacious D.

After the band canceled its tour following Black's bandmate Kyle Gass' controversial joke about the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, Black is speaking out, and addressing his recent decision to cancel the tour.

"I love Tenacious D... We had to take a break, but I love the D. Everybody takes a break sometimes," Black told Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet at the Borderlands premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night. "We'll be back."

It all went down last month when Gass made a joke after the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump. 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally, striking the former president in the ear, wounding two rallygoers, and killing firefighter Corey Comperatore.

Gass made his comment during the Tenacious D's live show the following day in Australia. July 14 is be Gass' birthday, so Black presented him with a cake and told him to make a wish onstage.

"Don't miss Trump next time," Gass said in response.

In a since-deleted post to his Instagram, per Billboard, Gass issued an apology after the joke, calling it "highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake."

"I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone," he continued. "What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement [sic]. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."

Black spoke out on social media shortly after, writing, "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold," Black continued. "I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

When asked by if he's talked to Gass since the tour's cancellation, Black told Variety later on on the carpet, "Yeah, we're friends. That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes … And we'll be back when it feels right."