9 Celebrities Who Have Sold Sex Toys

"It’s important to me that we feel empowered to embrace who we really are.”

Talking about what goes on in the bedroom can be a taboo subject -- but some celebs aren’t shy about spilling the tea. In fact, a few stars are so comfortable with discussing their sex lives that they’ve actually started promoting their own line of sex toys!

While some of these celebrities teamed up with existing intimacy companies to create their own products, others have founded entire companies. No matter what way they chose to do it, these stars hope that by being open and embracing their sexuality, they can remove the shame around a sensitive subject.

Find out what these stars said about working in the sexual wellness space.

1. Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis recently showed her support for sex toy brand Bellesa Boutique in an Instagram ad. In a post, she posed with a pink toy and wrote that it was important for females to embrace their “fantasies and desires” and urged them to “take time for solo practice” as a “powerful act of self-love and discovery.” After sharing the post, Rumer ended up facing backlash for promoting the brand -- but she called out the trolls in a series of videos.

“We’re in a culture where it’s so frowned upon to feed our children in public, or to talk about female pleasure, talk about female sexuality,” she said in part, noting that even just her post created a “visceral” reaction. “I think it’s really important to have these conversations, to be able to remove some of the shame around it.”

2. Dakota Johnson

After making a name for herself in 50 Shades of Grey, it only made sense for Dakota Johnson to get involved in the world of sex and wellness. Dakota now serves as an investor and co-creative director of intimacy brand, maude. The brand, which sells all sorts of elevated and chic products to get you in the mood, including vibrators.

“When the founder, Éva Goicochea, and I met, I was like, ‘This is exactly how I think about this’ -- which is to say that products should be inclusive and straightforward, clean and approachable. If you love having a giant pink dildo, all power to you. That’s not my vibe -- ha! Vibe,” she joked with Elle. “But I think it’s healthy to have access to quality sexual-wellness products.”

3. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand goop has always pushed the limits when it comes to sexy products, starting with their vagina candle. They’ve also long included sex toys on their website and in their gift guides but in 2020, they launched their first self-branded vibrator.

“Repressing sexuality and specifically female pleasure has been a mechanism of control for a long time,” Gwyneth said on Sex, Love & goop. “I’m an advocate for women to listen to themselves and become close and intimate with themselves. It’s time to undo those tropes. If a woman likes sex, there’s nothing wrong with her!”

4. Demi Lovato

In 2022, Demi Lovato teamed up with Bellesa Boutique to create their own sex toy called the Demi Wand. Demi and the team specially designed the yellow wand vibrator to fit into a clamshell case to keep things chic and discreet.

“There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands. We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings -- it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms,” Demi shared. “I’m so proud and so excited to be doing this alongside the innovators at Bellesa, a company that continues to disrupt the adult entertainment and the sex tech industry, and values sexual empowerment and self love as deeply as I do.”

5. Lily Allen

Lily Allen became a brand ambassador for Womanizer in 2020, as well as the face of their #IMasturbate campaign. To kick things off, Lily helped design her own vibrator for the brand which was called Liberty by Lily Allen. The partnership made sense as Lily shared that sex toys were an important part of her life and she wanted to make them less of a taboo subject.

“Sex toys are still seen as a taboo subject because they are, you know, related to masturbation and female pleasure. I think that female pleasure in itself is a taboo subject,” Lily shared. “The only way to make taboo subjects no longer taboo is to speak about them openly and frequently and without shame or guilt.”

6. Kandi Burruss

In 2011, Kandi Burruss founded her lifestyle brand Bedroom Kandi, focusing on intimate pleasure and wellness. Back then, Kandi says there was a major stigma around conversations regarding sex -- but now, people are much more sexually liberated. After over a decade in business, Bedroom Kandi is still going strong.

“People were saying that basically I was making it better for women to really be able to have that conversation … to feel like it's okay to have that talk about sex which which is important,” Kandi told TooFab. “Most women never even experience orgasms, which is crazy. I always tell people, you need to know your own body so you can tell your mate how to please you. I’ve always been open minded and fun when it comes to the bedroom and I remember … I think the first time I ever had a vibrator a boyfriend had brought it to the bedroom for me. But it was fun and I was like, ‘Okay, this is kinda cool.’ But after that, I was like everybody should have one of these.”

7. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera says she’s “always loved talking about sex” so it was a natural progression for her to found a sexual wellness brand. In 2023, she became the co-founder and the chief brand advisor for Playground, which sells everything from clean lubricants to intimacy kits.

“Talking about sexuality and embracing and owning what that means to you as a woman has been a lifelong journey for me, something that I’ve always been super comfortable talking about. Everything from my music to specific conversations -- I’ve grown up having to defend as a woman. We’re force fed a specific idea of what women’s sexuality should be, even the products,” Christina shared.

She continued, “This is why I was so drawn to play it on in the first place because even the products that we’re given were made by men. I was so interested to learn the facts within this specific space in the sense that it is a male-dominated space and these products have been around for 50 plus years.”

8. Amber Rose

In 2018, Amber Rose launched a sex toy collection she curated with intimate lifestyle brand Lelo. The curated virtual “toy box” featured products handpicked by Amber, including items for couples as well as personal use.

“I picked these out myself because I know that if they’re good for me, they might be good for you too,” Amber shared on the company’s website. “And if you love yourself, then your body deserves the best! I hope this helps you make the right choice for you. Because when it comes to pleasure, it’s all about YOU. Now go get you some.”

9. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne became the co-owner and creative adviser for a sexual wellness brand called Lora DiCarlo in 2020. While the brand has now been acquired by Lelo, Cara previously shared that it was important for her to help foster a conversation about female pleasure and sexual wellness.