Man Thinks His Mom Hooked Up with His Friend After Online Confession

Asking for Advice

"I'm (m22) pretty sure my friend (m22) and my mom (f51) hooked up. What should I do now?" the man titled his query.

In his post, the 22-year-old man explained that he and his friend, who he called Josh, met online years ago and "really connected." The two live in different cities, but play games together online and talk weekly.

When Josh came for a visit, OP (aka Original Poster) said he could stay with him and his mother.

"I still live with my mom, but her house is big and she never had any problems with my friends coming in," OP explained.

The man explained that while Josh visited, they "went partying, drinking and everything," with Josh hooking up with a couple of pretty girls while he was there. "He was a big player ... boy had game, I envy that, to be honest," wrote OP.

Then things took a turn.

"But after a couple of days, I noticed my mom being a little too nice with him. All smiles, giggles," he wrote. "Not the kind of attention she ever gave to any of my friends. I never saw anything serious, however. So I ignored that."

He said her behavior continued to be out of sorts when Josh left, too, claiming his mom brought him up a few times and asked when he'd return, which OP found "unusual."

Then came a conversation online that made the pieces start to fall together ... or at least his suspicions grow.

While on Discord, another friend of theirs confessed she'd hooked up with her friend's dad, before Josh said "he too had an experience similar to hers." OP said Josh was "too shy to tell any details" -- strange for someone who's "never shy" -- before saying "he also slept with some friend's mom, but never told the friend's name."

"I'm really really really sure that I'm the friend. And I don't know how to ask it. Or if I should ask anything," he concluded his post.

Reddit Offers Advice

The top reply on the post was a joke, from someone who clearly thought they slept together.

"I ain't gonna lie your friend sounds like a real mother f--ker bro," they wrote, before OP replied, "Not an insult I will call him from now on." Others, however, suggested he did say that to Josh -- just to monitor his reaction.

"Stifler would be proud," commented another, riffing on Jennifer Coolidge's character from the American Pie movies.

"You're going to open a can of worms. So if he slept with your mom, what will you do?" asked another. "All substantial evidence points to your mom. Sorry, I do think it's her too."

"I don't know what to do if it turns out to be true. I'm not even sure if I want to know the truth. But the possibility and uncertainty is bothering me," OP replied, adding that he has no plans to invite him to stay with them again.

After someone else quipped, "Call him Dad and demand allowance," OP responded, "If we can laugh about it in the future, maybe."

As the jokes kept coming in, the man said he wasn't sure he could "confront him with a funny take, but at least I could laugh at it now." To someone else, he added, "I really don't mind the jokes. I would be joking too. To be honest, the humor is helping a little."

Many also told him to confront his friend, while leaving his own mother out of it, with OP agreeing, "I will confront him, as I said on other comments, because it's way easier to talk to him about it than her." He told another, "If I'm wrong, and it never happened, we still can joke around and laugh about it. But if I ask her, I cannot recover from that if it's just a mistake."

He also said he would confront Josh on a video call, "so I can see his face when he answer me." OP added, "I'm no lying detector, but I think it would be harder to lie to my face."

When someone else suggested he should "sleep with his mum" as payback, OP proved there were some lines he wouldn't cross, saying, "Yeah, I should! Too bad his parents are still married."