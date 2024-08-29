Kailyn Lowry Reveals History of Assault, Kidnapping, Losing Her Virginity and More In 'Trauma Dump'

Getty

The 'Trauma Dump' TikTok trend took a surprising turn when the Teen Mom 2 alum told fans the story about her upbringing, from being kidnapped as as baby to losing her virginity when she was 14.

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about some past traumas.

The Teen Mom 2 alum participated in the "candy salad trauma dumping" TikTok trend by sharing a few stories from her younger years, including an alleged kidnapping attempt and the the first time she had sex as a teenager.

The last and most shocking revelation came when Lowry was 19, with the mother of seven telling viewers she was sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

"I never reported it to police, but I did need to have repairs done in the hospital by a plastic surgeon," Lowry revealed. "And I never reported it because I felt bad, and I didn't know if he really actually meant to do it."

Her stories shocked longtime fans of the reality star and new viewers alike, with the video gaining over 500,000 likes on the social media platform.

Kidnapped And Left For Dead

"When I was 6 months old, I was kidnapped, brought to Texas, and my mom found me in the hospital with pneumonia," Lowry remembered before dumping a pack of Swedish Fish into her candy bowl. "When I was 9 years old, I woke up with a strange man in my bed. I have no idea how he got there, who he is or where he went afterwards."

Strained Relationship With Her Mom

"When I was 10-years-old, I walked to my uncle's house to ask if he had any food because I hadn't seen my mom in days," Lowry said before pouring gummy bears into the bowl. "When I was 11-years-old, my babysitters did coke in front of my face on the coffee table."

Further touching on her strained relationship with her mom, Lowry continued, "When I was in the fourth grade, I lied to my guidance counselor for my mom, who showed up under the influence to pick me up from school."

Losing Her Virginity at 14

"When I was 14-years-old, I lost my virginity on a sidewalk without even knowing what sex was," Lowry added before throwing some Nerd gummy clusters in the bowl.

"When I was 16-years-old, my mom signed over custody to my boyfriend's parents and told me that absence makes the heart grow fonder," she added.

Meeting Her Dad at 17

"When I was 17-years-old, I met my dad for the first time, and he had a lock on his fridge, and told me he eats roadkill barbeque," Lowry said, adding Mike and Ike's to the bowl.

While many were stunned over Lowry's trauma dump, commenters were quick to praise the mother of seven for becoming a success despite what she's been through.

"Your story is the true meaning of breaking the cycle," one user commented under the video. "You're an amazing mom."

Another added, "You forgot, 'Hi, my name is Kail and I broke the cycle for my children.'"

Lowry, who is a mom to son Isaac, 14, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4 with ex Chris Lopez, 21-month-old son, Rio, and 8-month-old twins Valley and Verse with fiancé Elijah Scott.

The former MTV star recently opened up their engagement on her Coffee Convos podcast earlier this month, after co-host Lindsie Chrisley pointed out the diamond on Lowry's ring finger.

"I couldn't really make an announcement," Lowry told listeners, "'cause I couldn't give you like a time that he asked me to marry him."

According to the podcaster, Scott was constantly asking her, "When are we gonna get married?"

She continued, "I was like, 'We'll play this by ear. I'll let you know, if you have a ring one day, we'll reevaluate.'"

And much to her surprise, one day Scott did in fact show up with a ring.

"He came into the bathroom while I was getting ready," she recalled, "and he gave me the ring. I was like, 'Oh my God, thank you!'"

The no frills proposal is exactly what Lowry wanted, although she joked she would have been happy if he'd just left the ring on a table and walked away, as to not make it a big thing.

"We've both been married already," Lowry, who was previously married to Marroquin, said. "So we both don't care about the whole, 'get on one knee and make it all romantic and stuff,' because that's just not how we are."

The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline -- 800.656.HOPE (4673) -- provides free, 24/7 support for those in need.