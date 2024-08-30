Already Sentenced to Death, 'Deadpool Killer' Hit with More Prison Time

Fox 4

Wade Wilson was already given two death sentences earlier this week for the brutal murders of two women, but he was back in court Thursday to face charges related to drug trafficking and an attempted prison escape.

Wade Wilson, dubbed the "Deadpool Killer" for sharing a name with the Marvel superhero, was just given even more time in prison ... after already getting two death sentences earlier this week.

The convicted killer was back in court on Thursday to face the judge on another pending case, this one for drug trafficking charges. Wilson accepted a plea deal in the case, meaning it won't go to trial and he'll eventually be transferred to Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida -- where he'll be on death row -- even sooner.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as his lawyer in his murder case told the judge earlier this week that Wilson hoped to "get to death row as soon as possible."

As part of his plea, Wilson plead no contest to one count of attempted trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine, 28 grams to 200 grams, and one count of conspiracy to traffic amphetamine or methamphetamine.

In exchange for the no contest plea, charges of attempting to escape as a prisoner and criminal mischief of $1,000 or more were thrown out. Wilson and a cellmate were allegedly caught plotting to escape in 2020 -- with the pair accused of tampering with the window in their cell and trying to set up a getaway driver.

For the trafficking charges, Wilson was given another 12 years in prison; he was also ordered to pay a $50,00 state fine, court costs, cost of prosecution and a $100 fine to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. His sentence is to be served concurrently with the death sentences from his other case.

Per NBC-4, he was transferred from Lee County Jail to the Florida Department of Corrections this morning.

Wade Wilson's Murder Case

Wilson was given a death sentence on Tuesday, after the grisly slaying of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, in 2019.

A jury already recommended the death penalty in Wilson's case back in July, after he was found guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder, as well as Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Battery, Burglary of a Dwelling, and First-Degree Petit Theft in June.

Wilson, 30, was found guilty after just two hours of deliberation -- following a trial which saw the heavily-tattooed criminal reportedly attempt to cover up swastika ink, as well as skeletal markings around his mouth, with makeup. His tattoos have increased with his time behind bars, with two swastikas, a "Why So Serious? Ha Ha Ha" tattoo, likely inspired by Batman villain the Joker, and others all appearing on his face after his arrest.

According to the prosecution, Wilson murdered Kristine Melton, 35, in her home on October 7, 2019 after the two had taken drugs and slept together. He then allegedly stole her car and used her cell phone to contact another woman, Melissa Montanez, 41; reportedly his girlfriend. After meeting up with her, Wilson allegedly assaulted Montanez and fled in Melton's car.

He then encountered Diane Ruiz, 43, in Cape Coral while asking for directions, according to the case, and murdered her by strangulation, running her over repeatedly with Melton's car "until she looked like spaghetti," per what his father testified Wilson told him during the trial.

According to Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner, Ruiz's body was found only because vultures were circling it. She was found dead in Melton's car, abandoned in a field near her home. Her family had to ID her by tattoos on her back due to advanced decomposition, per the prosecution.