Murder Suspect IDed from 'Sugar Daddy' Website Still Wearing Bloody Clothes Days Later: Prosecutors

Facebook/Houston Police Department

The man accused of killing a college student from Nepal inside her Houston apartment was wearing the same bloody clothes he allegedly murdered her in when police arrested him days after her death; this according to authorities.

Bobby Singh Shah, 51, has been charged with the August 24 murder of 21-year-old Muna Pandey. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where he was denied bond and more details about his arrest were revealed.

Per prosecutors, via KHOU, Shah was still wearing the same blood-soaked clothes he was wearing when surveillance footage caught him leaving the victim's apartment the night of the murder. A gun was also allegedly found in his car.

The Night of the Murder

Pandey was found shot to death inside her apartment after police received an anonymous tip from a man about a dead body in her unit.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Pandey "with multiple gunshot wounds" inside the apartment; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Shah's charging documents, she was shot several times, including an "execution-style" shot to the back of the head.

The docs also claim Pandey's friends told authorities she had a prior incident with a stalker and installed a motion-activated camera outside her front door.

Per authorities, security footage from that camera on August 24 allegedly shows Pandey outside her apartment, holding onto shopping bags, while Shah held her at gunpoint. "What are you going to do?" she reportedly asked, before investigators said he pushed her into the apartment around 8:41pm ... before leaving the unit with her purse at 9:48pm.

Shah's Arrest

Authorities released a grab from the surveillance footage to the public, asking for help identifyign the suspect in the fatal shooting.

A number of tips came in, including one from a woman who "instantly" recognized the man in the grab from a "Sugar Daddy" website 12 years ago -- identifying him as Bobby Shah.

A restaurant owner allegedly told authorities Pandey used to work for him, adding that an acquaintance recognized the suspect as a regular. The acquaintance also IDed Shah as a potential business partner -- and, due to the business relationship, they were able to provide a copy of his driver's license, which was matched to the video footage.

Shah was arrested on August 28 during a traffic stop and booked into Harris County Jail.

His attorney said in court Tuesday his client is innocent.

"He's excited to get this case over with so he can prove his innocence," said defense attorney Wilvin Carter.