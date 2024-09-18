Farrah Abraham Slams Tyler Baltierra's Apology for Judging Her Adult Entertainment History

Getty/Instagram

Abraham hit back at Baltierra -- who has become an adult content creator himself -- after he reflected on his past judgment toward Farrah in a recent video.

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is coming for her former co-star.

Farrah took to her Instagram Stories Monday to respond to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, Tyler Baltierra, after he reflected on some his judgements towards Farrah regarding her OnlyFans account and her adult film history ahead of the show's season finale last week.

"I've come to the conclusion that her being vilified, for that aspect and not her personality, just for that video. It was wrong," Tyler said during the recent Instagram Q&A. In the video, he reportedly seemed to take issue with Abraham claiming her initial video was organic and not a fully produced film.

He also said that while she was wrongly shamed, he added she was "mean" and, "I think at this point Farrah could admit she treated people poorly."

Farrah was fired from Teen Mom OG in 2017 after the franchise's producer Morgan J. Freeman gave her an ultimatum: Keep her job at MTV or continue working in the adult film industry, with both Tyler and Catelynn joining the rest of the Teen Mom cast in wanting Farrah ousted from the show.

"The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn't really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn't work. It doesn't work very well together. … She's not a really nice person to be around," Tyler said in July 2018. "I think if it's going against what MTV believes in … We have no choice in it or are a part of it."

In the years since, Tyler himself has dabbled in the world of mature content creation, starting his own OnlyFans account in July 2023, managed by his wife, Catelynn Lowell.

Responding to Tyler's change of heart, Farrah seemed to say think it's too little too late, writing, "I don't except [sic] clout chasing apologies – they can't get their own views to promote their finale without me."

"If I wasn't there, it wasn't authentic," she added in her Instagram Stories post.

Farrah's reaction is not the first time she's spoken out on the matter, with the reality star taking to social media shortly Tyler's OnlyFans account went public to slam her former co-star for being hypocritical.

"When fans sent me this about Teen Mom stars joining OnlyFans … I have to say, aren't these the same Teen Moms who said I was going into adult entertainment?" she said via Instagram Stories. "The funnier thing is, I've never changed who I was. They're on the same platforms that I’m on. Yet I was the only one who got fired."

Tyler, meanwhile, called the concerns of fans "valid," especially those "comparing" his account to his "former cast members endeavors" -- but both he and Catelynn insisted that the content on his platform does not involve sex or sexually explicit content.