Dallas Cop Blinded In Both Eyes In 'Premeditated' Attack After Another Officer Is 'Executed': Police

Dallas Police Department

Three cops were shot and one killed by a man who allegedly recorded the encounter with a cellphone -- before video from police shows the moment he was killed by multiple officers after he pulled a shotgun on them following a pursuit.

A Dallas police officer injured in a shooting back in August has been released from the hospital, with her family revealing she's "currently blind in both eyes" after being shot in the face.

In an update to a GoFundMe page set up for Senior Corporal Karissa David (above right), her family revealed last week that she is undergoing outpatient care expected to last "at least several months" following what they called a "horrific officer shooting" back in August.

"She has an upcoming surgery back in the hospital soon and various other specialist appointments scheduled. She is currently blind in both eyes and we ask for continued prayers for a miracle in that regards," read the update. "Money that comes in will be used for modifications to their home, technology and devices that will aid her in living without her vision, and transportation to the therapies and care she needs."

"There are so many innovative products, technology and devices that can help her with her lack of vision and we'll be getting her the best that's out there in the upcoming months," they added. "There are AI glasses, seeing-eye dogs, screen readers, smart appliances and tons of other gadgets that will enhance her life moving forward. Thank you to the Dallas surrounding communities for your generosity."

David was just one of the police officers injured in the line of duty on August 29.

According to police, Officer Darron Burks was sitting in his cruiser in the parking lot of a community center between call assignments when suspect Corey Cobb-Bey (above left), 30, approached the vehicle. Cobb-Bey allegedly spoke with the officer "briefly though the side window, as he apparently records the encounter with a cell phone," said the Dallas Police Department in a statement.

He then allegedly pulled out a handgun and "executes Officer Burks as he sat in his vehicle."

After an "unusual transmission" from Burks' radio sparked concern, he was located via GPS and additional officers were sent to check on him. As this was happening, the suspect allegedly pulled a shotgun out of his vehicle, before placing it on the roof of Burks' squad car.

When Senior Corporal Jamie Farmer responded to the scene, he was "immediately" met with gunfire from a handgun. Farmer fired back, before Cobb-Bey allegedly reached for the shotgun and fired -- striking Farmer in the leg.

It's then that David arrived at the scene, before the suspect allegedly "ran towards Officer David and shot at her multiple times as she exited her vehicle." She was shot in the face during the exchange of gunfire.

A pursuit followed after Cobb-Bey fled the scene, before he stopped his car on an expressway and exited the vehicle with the shotgun in his hand. Video shows him waving at the officers as he walked toward them, before he allegedly pointed the weapon at them. He died at the scene after being shot at by multiple officers.

Police said an investigation determined the shooting was "premeditated," pointing to "evidence on social media."