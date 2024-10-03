Sarah Paulson Says It's 'Time' Public Takes Kim Kardashian 'Seriously' as an 'Actress'

Getty

"I think it is absolutely time for people to take Kim Kardashian seriously as an actress. She was absolutely excellent in American Horror Story: Delicate," Paulson said of Kardashian, who she is set to star alongside in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama, All's Fair.

Sarah Paulson has nothing but praise for Kim Kardashian.

While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Paulson dished on her upcoming role with the reality star and why she thinks it's time the public takes Kardashian seriously as an actress.

"I think it is absolutely time for people to take Kim Kardashian seriously as an actress. She was absolutely excellent in American Horror Story: Delicate," Paulson, who was promoting her new psychological thriller Hold Your Breath, said.

The pair are set to star alongside each other in Ryan Murphy's new legal drama, All's Fair, about a divorce lawyer (Kardashian) who runs an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Glenn Close is also attached to the Hulu show.

While many have cast their doubts and had opinions regarding Kardashian's career pivot, Paulson has not been one of them.

"I think the show we're about to do together is going to be a tremendous amount of fun and she's going to be glorious on it," she added. "I have absolutely no doubt about that. Zero."

In a May episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian and Murphy discussed the upcoming series, which was just an idea at the time.

Murphy explained that studio executives loved her performance in American Horror Story so much, that they asked if Kardashian would want to do her own show.

"Kim is the world's best, most expensive divorce lawyer in the world," he said on the show, while pitching the series to the SKIMS founder. "When you're going through a divorce, I would imagine that you're very close to your lawyer and you tell them everything. It has what Sex and the City has, which is girlfriends. It has a bond of women trying to get through an experience together."