Heidi Klum Opens Up About Sex Life With Her Younger Husband, Tom Kaulitz

Getty

Klum reveals her younger husband helps keep her in shape -- before she's asked, bluntly, whether their sex life is good.

Heidi Klum knows how to stay fit!

While revealing her tricks to star fit to The Times, the 51-year-old supermodel revealed that her husband, Tom Kaulitz is keeping her very happy in the bedroom.

"Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise -- it sounds better in French," she said, which loosely translates to "bedroom sports."

Klum has been married to the 35-year-old German guitarist and songwriter since 2019

"I have a younger husband. I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don't have an assistant, so I don't have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself."

She continued: "I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights. People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body."

"I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband," Klum added.

The publication then asked Klum if sex with Kaulitz is good, to which Klum responded: "Very good. My husband is my match."

The comments come as she hosted her 23rd annual Halloween Party on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Hard Rock Hotel New York: The Venue on Music Row.

Klum was dressed as the female version of E.T. from Steven Spielberg's 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Kaulitz portrayed the male version of the alien.

Elsewhere in the interview, she was asked about the different looks she wears for her various roles and what looks her husband prefers.

"I like it when designers transform me," she told The Times.

"I don't like being boring or safe, otherwise I could be at home with my kids. My husband would love me in pink miniskirts all the time. He can wear anything. I love him in a suit or ripped jeans -- but best of all, nothing," Klum shared.

This isn't the first time Klum has been open about her sex life with Kaulitz.

The supermodel sat down with podcaster Alec Cooper for Call Her Daddy, where she opened up about the criticism she's received about the pair's age gap.

"What is it to you who I'm with? I understand also because he has band and he's known in a lot of places in the world and people also find him very hot. He didn't pick you, get over it," she told Cooper in January.

The pair seem to have no issue with their age gap --- which are the only two opinions that matter on the subject --- and Klum said they are intimate for "hours" at a time, revealing her biggest turn on is him.

"I just need to look at my husband, [I've] had many different sausages [in my life]. But I ended up with a German one. The German sausages, what can I say!?"