Camila Cabello Shares Relationship Update with Normani After Past Racist Posts

Camila Cabello revealed that a recent interaction with Normani has given their relationship a new meaning; the duo are getting back to a time when they were "really close."

Camila Cabello is giving props to former bandmate Normani.

Fifth Harmony has always been open about the issues they faced, resulting in Cabello leaving the band in 2016. Now, Cabello and Normani -- or at least moved more in that direction -- have mended their relationship through a recent interaction with each other at Paris Fashion Week in September.

Cabello revealed to Nylon that she can “remember the times when we’d just be laughing so hard” with Normani.

"The past couple of times I've seen her, I say something, and she laughs really hard," she added. "It doesn't feel like we're strangers. We're getting back to the times when we were really close."

The duo's relationship was strained in 2020, when Cabello's Tumblr page revealed a racist past. Racial slurs and demeaning memes were resurfaced online from the singer's page; targeting African-Americans. Normani said at the time that "It was devastating" to see that come from her former bandmate.

"I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story,” Normani said in a 2020 email to Rolling Stone.

Cabello publicly apologized for her insensitive posts and opened up about attending weekly racial healing sessions with Teen Vogue in 2021. Since then, the women have been on a healing path as they both forge solo careers.

Cabello praised Normani as another woman in the music industry who is working hard to complete her own goals. She doesn’t see her as competition or a former bandmate.

Back in June, Cabello commented under Normani’s Instagram post in support of her first album, released June 14, 2024.

“Putting out a project is vulnerable and hard, and you are doing it beautifully! Congratulations on your first album and many more to come,” Cabello commented.

Normani responded back to her, matching her energy, “Thank you so much for this. This seriously means a lot, and so v proud of you. You’re next, let’s gooooo.”

The "Havana" singer is now reflecting on her girl band days with a more empathetic view because of her “struggles” with fame at such a young age.

“It's hard to say what's normal, whether you're famous or not," she told Nylon. "My barometer wasn't functional. It was more than a person should bear.”

Cabello confessed that most of her problems were caused by her lack of “conflict resolution skills.” There were certain obstacles that she faced that she couldn’t have prepared for.

"How do you deal with being left out?" she continued. "How do you deal with jealousy? How do you deal with these things without hurting yourself or other people?"

Despite the group being separated for five years, the various members have found a way to repair, restore, and maintain their relationships over the years.