Megan Fox Shares How Kids Reacted to Pregnancy, Opens Up About Her 'Maternity Style'

Megan Fox is opening up about how her children reacted to the news of her pregnancy.

In an interview with PEOPLE while promoting her collaboration with REVOLVE, the actress shared how her kids feel about getting a new sibling after she revealed last month that she's expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox, 38, shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. Kelly, 34, is also a dad to 15-year-old daughter Casie from a previous relationship.

"The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," she said.

Meanwhile, the Transformers star also opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy style.

"I really don't dress differently while pregnant," Fox said. "My maternity style is pretty much the same look as my regular style except I modify [it] to be comfortable as the months progress."

"I am wearing a lot of comfortable cashmere in creams, black, and cocoa," she continued, telling the outlet that she likes to rock her growing bump in turtlenecks, wrap dresses, and skirts.

And the Subservience star said she's not changing her shoe game either. "I'm still in heels — stiletto boots, sling backs," she said.

Fox added that she's also currently loving "interesting vintage looking faux fur coats in deep colors."

Late last month, Fox proved that she's not changing her style during her pregnancy when she stepped out in a see-through ensemble while attending a shopping event at Revolve's Holiday Shop at The Grove on November 24, according to PEOPLE.

The soon-to-be mom of four rocked a body-hugging burgundy gown, which showed her matching bra and underwear, paired with a burgundy leather trench coat.

"I loved this shopping look as it totally conveys my style," Fox told PEOPLE in her new interview while looking back at her risque pregnancy look.

The Jennifer's Body actress revealed her pregnancy news on November 11 in an Instagram post, sharing that she was expecting her first child with MGK.

Fox chose to share her baby news with a provocative photo, in which she appeared to be naked while covered in black paint, covering her chest with one photo, and her growing bump in another. She also shared a shot of a positive pregnancy test in her post.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️" she captioned the post, referencing her previous miscarriage.

Kelly spoke about the exciting news for the first time last Monday, sharing a post on X, formerly Twitter.