Tori Spelling Didn't Speak to Luke Perry For 'Months' After 'Brawl' with Then-Boyfriend at a Party

Tori Spelling is opening up about how an "infamous" fight at her family's Christmas Eve party in the 90s led to a temporary rift in her friendship with her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Luke Perry.

During Monday's episode of her MisSPELLING podcast, the actress detailed a "brawl" that Perry allegedly got into with her then-boyfriend, Nick Savalas, whom she dated in the early 90s.

Spelling, 51, brought up the story while looking back at her family's Christmas Eve parties, sharing that an "infamous fight" went down one year between Perry and Savalas -- before it was allegedly broken up by her and Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Jason Priestley.

While Spelling said Priestley -- like most of her friends and family -- wasn't a big fan of Savalas, he was able to be "neutral," but she noted that Perry "couldn't hide" that he didn't like him.

"If Nick would say hi to him, he would just look away and walk away," she said. "And at the time, [as] a teen girl, I was like, 'Oh my god, like please, I'm going to get in trouble when I get home tonight if my friends aren't nice to him.' It was that stupid mentality."

"I don't know what exactly happened, but I think Nick approached Luke to be like, 'What's up?'" she continued, adding that Savalas didn't understand why her friends didn't like him.

Spelling said the situation escalated into a physical "brawl."

"I don't know what happened next, but there was literally a brawl, and Jason had to break it up, and they went outside," she recalled. "And it was awful because Nick was like, 'I'm leaving. I'm out of here,' and I was crying. I'm like, 'Please don't leave. Please don't leave. I'm sorry. My friends are mad.'"

"It was not a good situation," she continued. "I mean, in all fairness, Nick instigated it, but Luke loved me so much. He was like, 'I can't take this anymore. I can't watch you treat her this way.'"

When her cohost asked if her parents were aware of what happened at the time, Spelling said they must have because there were "only like 40 people" at the party.

"It was crazy. It was really embarrassing," she said.

The mom of five said Perry's fight with Savalas briefly impacted her relationship with her costar.

"Luke and I didn't talk for months on set," she said. "I was pissed. I was upset. And then, of course, he was right, and he was just trying to protect me and save me from this."

Spelling -- who admitted that she was "young and foolish" -- described Perry as a "big brother" to her growing up.

"He was like, 'I couldn't watch you go through this,'" she recalled. "'[You are like] family to me. Seeing this guy, the way he treated you just wasn't OK and I couldn't stand by anymore.'"

Spelling said that there was an "intervention" on the Beverly Hills, 90210 set to get her out of the relationship with Savalas, whom she dated from 1992 to 1995.

Now, nearly three decades later, Spelling shared that she and Savalas are "fine now" and "on speaking terms."