Armie Hammer Leans Into Cannibal Allegations While Starring as 'Kannibal Ken' In New Music Video

The video reference the actor's allegedly cannibalistic fantasies, which his exes claimed were sent from him over text message.

Armie Hammer has returned to acting.

Four years after the disgraced actor was hit allegations involving sexual abuse and cannibalistic desires in 2021 -- all of which he has denied -- he has made a brief cameo in a music video, leaning into the cannibal talk.

In the new music video for "Typical Squeeze" by English artist Georgie Leahy, Hammer is seen landing on Leahy's convertible, causing it to flip as severed limbs fly all over the street.

The music video credits also show Hammer's character name as "Kannibal Ken," a play on the cannibal allegations and seemingly a parody of Ryan Gosling's role as Ken in Barbie.

The music video was released on Monday, with many fans leaving positive comments about the video.

"I'm so obsessed with this! spectacular job 🫶🫶," one fan wrote.

While another added: "Armie Hammer is back."

The video was directed by Jerry Brunskill, who Deadline reports is a friend of Hammer's and a producer of his podcast.

The 38-year-old actor has recently spoken about the allegations that derailed his Hollywood career. On the first episode of his new podcast, The Armie HammerTime, he shared how he feels about the cannibal talk.

"It's wild," he told podcast guest Tom Arnold. "I'm not going to lie, I kind of like the cannibal stuff now."

In the 2022 documentary House of Hammer, two of the Call Me by Your Name star's exes, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, alleged that he sent them messages detailing cannibalistic fantasies about them.

Last April, following another woman's rape accusation against the actor, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office confirmed that Hammer -- who has denied any allegations of wrongdoing -- was being investigated over claims of sexual assault. There ultimately was not sufficient evidence for a case and he was never charged.