Tori Spelling Reveals She Had a Christmas Eve Kiss with John Corbett Early In His Career

Getty

"I feel so foolish because I was kind of dating but not dating Noah who was Vince Young at the time," Spelling recalled.

Tori Spelling is definitely one to kiss and tell.

On the latest edition of her MisSPELLING podcast, the 51-year-old actress recalled an alleged kiss with John Corbett before he became a household name as Aidan Shaw on Sex and the City.

"My dad [Aaron Spelling] would always court, I would say, new talent that he was trying to put on shows, so they would come. This is before Sex and the City, but John Corbett came," said Spelling. "And he and I totally hit it off, and I remember having a kiss with him Christmas Eve."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum explained that he had just been on Northern Exposure and her Dad wanted to "use him in something," however it never worked out as he booked another role. Spelling assumed it was Sex and the City.

Spelling was single at the time of the "full" kiss that didn't last for too long outside of her family's annual Christmas Party as Corbett was leaving.

"I believe it took place like outside at the manor, he was leaving the party and I walked him out because we'd been hanging out all night and getting to know each each other," Spelling continued.

"I feel so foolish because I was kind of dating but not dating [Beverly Hills, 90210 character] Noah, who was Vince Young, at the time," Spelling recalled before revealing that Corbett called her after the party to organize a date between them.

"And because of that [relationship], like John would call me and we were supposed to go on a date, and I didn't reciprocate," she said.

Corbett is now married to Bo Derek. In August 2021, Corbett revealed during an interview on The Talk that he and Derek got married over the 2020 holiday season.

"Jerry, I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmas time, we got married," he told cohost Jerry O'Connell.

Spelling, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Dean McDermott in March, listing their date of separation as June 17, 2023. They were together for 18 years and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.