Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reveal Secret 'Attack' and 'Ugliness' from Outside 'Forces' 1 Year Ago

"It wasn't a celebratory day at the time, because we learned that there are still forces out there who are after us no matter what we do," Holmes said.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are looking back on their past year.

To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of their Amy and T.J. podcast, the duo took a stroll down memory lane, opening up about the year that changed their lives. The launch of their podcast on December 5, 2023 came just a few months after it was confirmed they would not be returning to their roles at ABC News and GMA3, after confirming their relationship.

"I think back to last Dec. 5, and there were tears, there were fears. I was scared and excited all at once," she said.

"I was frustrated, I was pissed, I was nervous. That became fear later, but it wasn't a celebratory day at the time, because we learned that there are still forces out there who are after us no matter what we do, and our success and our joy and our happiness and our future is threatening and upsetting to some people," Holmes added.

TJ said it "was a big day for us a year ago," telling his audience that "others chose to try to attack us on that day, even."

"That's my honest answer," Holmes shared. "That's how I was that day ... We had family stuff going on because of it. That was some ugliness on Dec. 5 last year, and nobody will ever know and we will never reveal. But it was a difficult day, a very difficult day, and it shouldn't have been."

Robach then added that she "forgot about all of that."

"That marked so much of the day, and I do believe looking back... We have had plenty of tough days in between, and we still will have plenty of tough days going forward," she continued. "But it's what you learn along the way about what you're made of and how you get through these things, how we get through it together -- which is challenging in moments, but it's what brings us together in the end."

"I think, gosh, going through darkness gives you the perspective of how great it feels to be in the light, to be in the sunshine," she added.

How They Began...

The couple have been candid about the scrutiny they have faced over the past year, after the former GMA3 co-anchors' private romance was leaked in November 2022 -- while they were still married to their ex-partners.

Robach finalized her divorce Andrew Shue in March, 2023 after 12 years of marriage. While Holmes dealt with his own divorce from Marilee Fiebig, which settled in October 2023, also after 12 years of marriage.

Though separated from Shue and Fiebig, the scandal caused such a distraction at ABC, that they were ultimately forced out of their roles.

The pair claim that ABC acknowledged that they hadn't violated any company policy with their relationship, but neither of them had revealed their marital status when the news of their romance came to light.

After taking their romance public, the pair retreated a bit from the public eye before they re-emerged with a podcast on which they've discussed the aftermath of the scandal and their love story.

In an interesting turn of events, their exes have also reportedly started dating each other.