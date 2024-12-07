The 11 Most Unique Celebrity Baby Names of 2024

Getty/Instagram

Famous parents picked out some pretty unique names for their little ones this year and they are sure to make their children stand out in the crowd!

Choosing a name for a baby is a very personal decision that can take a lot of time and consideration. While some people choose names that have been passed down through generations or have a special meaning, sometimes they just sound really cool.

In Hollywood, celebrities have become synonymous with choosing unusual names for their children -- even if they are a little unconventional and unexpected. When it comes to recently welcomed celebrity babies, 2024 was no exception to the trend. Famous parents picked out some pretty unique names for their little ones this year and they’re are sure to make their children stand out in the crowd!

Find out what these celebrities named their babies…

Name: Cardinal Madden

In March, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the arrival of their second child, a little boy named Cardinal. The couple, who also share a daughter named Raddix, have remained incredibly private about their children but shared that they were thrilled to welcome their new addition.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏,” Benji captioned the joint Instagram post. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️.”

Name: Elvis Paytas-Hacmon

Social media star Trisha Paytas and her husband Moses Hacmon welcomed their second daughter in May and named the little girl Elvis. Long before Trisha was even pregnant, she shared that she planned to name her second baby Elvis, regardless if it was a boy or girl. Trisha explained that she’d had the name in mind for almost a decade and was even concerned that Kourtney Kardashian was going to use it before her. In the end, Trisha got to keep the name unique to her baby.

“A girl named Elvis, that’s kind of everything! I think that’s gonna be even more iconic,” Trisha shared in her gender reveal video. “Everyone was like, ‘If it’s a girl, it should be Presley or Priscilla.’ It’s like, no, Elvis is the icon. And I think she might be the first girl Elvis. It’s such a cool name. I’m so excited and I feel like she’s going to be a rockstar.”

Name: Brother László Criss

In June, Darren Criss and his wife Mia shared the news that they had welcomed their second child and named the little boy Brother László. While fans thought the name was a typo at first and Darren was sharing that his daughter Bluesy now had a brother, he quickly clarified things in the caption.

“M & D just delivered their follow-up single. ⭐️ Brother László Criss ⭐️6/3/24,” Darren wrote on Instagram, adding, “… and yes his first name is Brother 💛”

Name: Poetry Lucia and Locket Romance Sullivan

Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago and her fiancé, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, welcomed fraternal twins in November. They named the little girl Poetry Lucia and the little boy Locket Romance. Jesse explained that they had decided on the name Locket at the beginning of their relationship when he gave Francesca a gold locket on their first Valentine’ Day together and had later fallen in love with the name Poetry.

“We thought Locket Romance just sounds like the coolest guy you’ve ever met. And then for little Poetry, same thing with the word poetry. We just thought the feeling it gives you when you hear it and when you say it is so beautiful and she’s so beautiful so it fits her,” Jesse shared on TikTok. “We like names obviously that feel romantic in general. And Lucia, her middle name, is Francesca’s mom’s name.”

Name: Whimsy Lou

TikTok couple Nara and Lucky Blue Smith have always chosen unique names for their children and their third baby together was no exception. In April, the couple announced that they had welcomed their daughter and named her Whimsy Lou. Nara later shared that they had almost named the little girl Tink Bow.

Name: Klarity Doll Richardson

In June, rapper Kash Doll and her boyfriend Tracy T welcomed their second child together. Kash had previously announced that she would be naming her daughter Klarity, sharing the definition of the word on Instagram and noting that 2024 would be her “year of klarity.” Kash also gave the little girl the middle name Doll which she later explained she would be dropping from her name and passing on to Klarity.

Name: Pesce Pearl Meyers Tortorella

Bethany C. Meyers and partner Nico Tortorella welcomed their second child in October in the middle of a hurricane. They gave their son the name Pesce Pearl which Bethany later explained had great significance to their family.

“The name Pesce is Nico’s grandfather’s last name, his mothers maiden name. Kilmer is my grandfather’s last name, my mother’s maiden name,” Bethany wrote on Instagram. “Pearl is a nod to my dad whose middle name was Earl. The stone has also long been our fertility symbol and if you reference back to pictures starting in 2021 you’ll see how often we wore pearls. Pesce literally translates to fish in Italian, we should have known the hurricane would bring his entrance.”

Name: Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski

Love Is Blind couple Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski welcomed their daughter Galileo Terri Rayne in April. While they faced some backlash for the little girl’s first name, Bliss shared just how special the name was to them as a couple.

“A powerful name for a powerful little lady: Galileo was not only one of the great brilliant minds of time but the name also represents the area where Jesus performed his miracles. Terri is after @zackgoytowski’s beautiful angel mama who l know will always watch over our baby girl. Rayne means blessings and Queen,” Bliss wrote in an Instagram comment, adding that they called her "Leo (Lay-o) for short."

Name: Cyan Guetta

David Guetta and his girlfriend Jessica Ledon welcomed their first child together in March. On Instagram, they shared that they had named the little boy Cyan, seemingly a nod to the color that falls between blue and green on the visible light spectrum. David, who is also dad to two other children, and Jessica have been incredibly private about their parenthood journey and have not shared the meaning behind Cyan’s name.

Name: Bash Raymond Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle Griner welcomed their son Bash Raymond in July. Brittney, who is also parent to twins Ava Simone and Solei Diem from a previous relationship, has not shared the meaning behind Bash’s name but said she was thrilled to expand the family.

“That is my man. He is amazing,” she told CBS Sports’ We Need to Talk. “They say as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That’s literally what happened.”

Name: Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley

Model Adwoa Aboah and her boyfriend Daniel Wheatley welcomed their first child in August. They named the little girl Shy Trinity Afua, with Adwoa later explaining that Trinity was inspired by the Matrix and Afua’s name came from an Akan tradition.