Jelly Roll Details Natural Weight Loss Journey, Sets New Goal: 'I Did This Publicly For a Reason'

Jelly Roll is giving details on his weight loss journey.

The 40-year-old singer appeared on the December 16, episode his of wife Bunnie Xo's podcast, Dumb Blonde, where Bunnie shared that her husband lost the weight "naturally."

"He's putting in the work," she said. "I don't want anybody to ever take that from you."

"We're not against Ozempic or any of that stuff. Every doctor I've talked to is for it. They said it helps. I just was afraid of it," Jelly Roll added, before sharing what actually made him nervous.

"As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. Like, you'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords," he revealed.

"I just could not afford any acid reflux. So I want to be very clear that I've done it naturally, but it wasn't out of stubbornness or trying to prove a point. If it helps you, go get it. But for me, I was just petrified of the side effects of it," he explained.

So far he has has lost 140 pounds naturally -- however, he admitted he has slacked off on the workouts since coming home from his Beautifully Broken tour, before setting a new goal for himself.

"I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026," he revealed.

"I wanna have one of the biggest transformations," he said. "I did this publicly for a reason. I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long. I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed. They're so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out and they don't really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different."

"I wanted to lose it in front of everybody," he said. "I wanna bring people along with me."

The Grammy-award winning artist then apologized his decision to lose weight took him "so long."

"I'm sorry it took so long. I cannot believe I walked around like a 550-lb. zombie for years. I even look back at the pictures and I was just hollow," he told his wife.

"I'm gonna keep getting it off like I have been," he said, adding "like, literally, like, 140 or something."