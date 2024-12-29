All The Stars Who Had To Apologize To Other Celebs In 2024

Getty

Some celebrities are always finding themselves in hot water, whether it’s for something they said in an interview or how they treated another person. But the public never hesitates to call them out for their wrongdoing -- especially when it involves another celebrity.

In fact, this year, quite a few stars have gotten in trouble for making controversial comments about other stars. Whether they intended to bash their fellow celeb or not, these public figures quickly realized the error of their ways and took accountability. They felt that it was necessary to issue an apology, all while hoping it would be accepted by both the public and the other star involved.

Following the release of Selena Gomez’s new movie Emilia Pérez, actor Eugenio Derbez spoke out to criticize the actress’ role in the film. Eugenio called Selena’s performance “indefensible” and condemned her ability to speak Spanish.

“I feel like what happens is they don’t speak Spanish,” he said on the Hablando de Cine podcast. “If you watch a Russian film or a German film that is subtitled in Spanish and you see someone [speaking in the original language], you say, ‘Oh, look. OK. How interesting.’”

When Selena learned of Eugenio’s comments, she responded on TikTok, writing that she understood where he was coming from, but did the best she could with the time she was given. Shortly after Eugenio learned of Selena’s response, he issued an apology for bashing her.

“Dear Selena, I truly apologize for my careless comments—they are indefensible and go against everything I stand for,” he wrote in a TikTok post. “As Latinos, we should always support one another. There’s no excuse. I was wrong, and I deeply admire your career and your kind heart.”

He continued, “Emilia Pérez deserves to be celebrated, not diminished by my thoughtless remarks. I’m walking away from this with an important lesson learned. While I understand if you cannot accept my apology, please know it comes from the heart. With all my love and admiration, Eugenio Derbez.”

Jerry Seinfeld was caught bashing Howard Stern during an appearance on David Spade and Dana Carvey’s Fly on the Wall podcast. During the conversation, Jerry said that Howard was a good interviewer but wasn’t a great comedian and was no longer the best comedy show on the air.

“Howard Stern invented this, right? But we’re better than him now. Because Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer. But you know, comedy chops, I mean... Can we speak candidly?” Jerry said before adding that Howard had “been outflanked” by other shows.

After facing backlash for his comments, Jerry issued an apology to Howard, admitting that he felt bad and hadn’t conveyed his opinion in the right way.

“I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts. I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting,” Jerry told PEOPLE. “And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me.”

This year, Eric Roberts took the opportunity to apologize to his sister Julia Roberts for comments he made about her years ago. In his memoir, Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far, Eric reflected on his past struggle with addiction and his strained relationship with his family.

Back in 2018, he told Vanity Fair that he was to be credited for his family’s success, saying. “If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that.”

In his memoir, Eric took a moment to apologize, writing, “I hope Julia will accept this public apology. It was an asinine thing to have said…I imagine I will remain as Julia’s brother and Emma Roberts’ dad for the rest of my life. I’d like to make good on that, to move aside proudly and with grace. That’s part of the reason for writing the book.”

In September, Zach Bryan had to apologize for drunken comments he made about Taylor Swift. On X, Zach had made comments weighing in on Kanye West’s feud with Taylor, writing that he thought the rapper was superior.

“eagles > chiefs, Kanye > Taylor,” Zach wrote, adding, “who’s with me”

Zach received so much backlash for the tweet that he actually ended up deleting his account, although he continued to post Kanye songs on his Instagram stories. Several days later, Zach ended up issuing an apology for his comments.

“For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong. I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her. Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I’d say it’s best I stay off it. I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down. Love you guys and I’m trying my best!”

In a second post, he added that he was going through a “hard time” and felt that he was “projecting” a little -- and didn’t mean to come off as “rude and desensitized to Taylor.” He noted that he respects her and appreciates what she’s done for music before reminding fans not to “drink and tweet.”

Famed sports analyst Pat McAfee found himself in hot water after calling WNBA star Caitlin Clark a “white bitch” while praising her career. During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he was discussing the 2024 WNBA draft class and the impact Caitlin has had on viewership, but referred to her in a derogatory way.

“I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class.’ Nah, just call it for what it is -- there’s one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar,” Pat said.

Pat quickly backtracked on his comment, taking to social media to apologize to Caitlin.

“I shouldn’t have used ‘white bitch’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark,” he wrote. “No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe.”

He continued, “My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize. I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well.”

Ozzy Osbourne found himself in the middle of some controversy with Britney Spears after making comments about her dancing videos. On The Osbournes podcast in July, the family were discussing dancing videos on TikTok when Ozzy chimed in to comment on the videos Britney posts on social media.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube,” said Ozzy before Sharon clarified he was discussing her “dancing.” “Every f---ing day. It’s sad, very, very sad.”

The family went on to discuss their concerns for Britney -- which didn’t sit well with the musician. In an Instagram post, Britney addressed their comments, calling the Osbournes “the most boring family known to mankind” and telling them to “kindly f--k off!!!”

Following Britney’s note, Ozzy issued an apology on The Osbournes podcast, saying, “I’m so sorry for making that comment. However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f--king dance every day. Change a few movements…I love Britney Spears but it’s the same dance every day. I really do apologize. I love you, and I think you’re beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Kelly added, “Alright -- I was gonna say, Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you so happy, and I’m sorry if we offended you.”

Shaquille O'Neal felt it necessary to apologize to Drake earlier this year after posting a photoshopped picture of the rapper in the midst of his feud with Kendrick Lamar. In the image Shaq shared to his Instagram stories, the basketball player could be seen embracing a much smaller woman on a boat -- but her face had been replaced with Drake.

On an episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq noted that he did not create the meme and probably should have clarified that in the original post. He added that thought Drake would have a good sense of humor about it but he didn’t know it was going to go viral amid Drake’s issues with Kendrick.

“Let me apologize right quick. I sent out a picture the other day. The mistake I made was that I should’ve said, ‘Who did this?’ Because I want Drake to know [that I didn’t make it],” he said. “Listen, Drake has a great sense of humor, so I thought it was funny that they did it. I don’t want him to think — like, I saw ‘Shaq's trolling.’ No, I'm not trolling.”

He continued, “So, Drake, I apologize. I should have put ‘Who [did] this?’ on there, because I don’t want you to think I did that. Somebody sent it to me, I thought it was funny, and hopefully you thought it was funny, too. But once it went viral, I definitely took it down. But, so, my bad, big Drake.”

In October, Joel Kim Booster faced backlash when he spoke out against Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms Beador. Joel, who is hosting upcoming dating reality show Love Hotel, took to Instagram Live to call out Shannon for treating the show’s crew “like they are subhuman.” According to PEOPLE, he alleged that Shannon had been a terror to work with and humiliated the crew.

“Just because you're a pathetic drunk on a reality show best known for a string of failed relationships and a DUI does not make you a star and does not give you license to treat the people you work with like they are subhuman. Period,” he wrote in a follow-up post on his Instagram Stories.

Shannon responded shortly after during an appearance at the Shannon & Vicki Live! show, claiming she was confused by his comments. Looking back, Shannon said the night before the wrap party, Joel had “tears in his eyes and said ‘I’m so happy for you.’”

Joel eventually responded with an apology, saying that an “onset conflict” clouded his judgement and “accessed the darkest, ugliest part” of himself. He admitted he didn’t stand by his comments and he was “deeply sorry” for what he said.

“I know Shannon has had an extraordinarily hard year as she has bravely shared and as someone who has struggles of their own that have spilled over into work, I should have had more grace for her in that moment,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. “I am deeply sorry for the way in which I’ve made Shannon’s road toward stability more difficult, and hope that she makes it out the other side of this stronger, healthier and with the love that she deserves in her life.”

“I regret making this a part of the story of our show, as I’m deeply proud of the work, the ladies and the crew put into making it,” he continued. “Love our incredible crew and production staff so much and I would go to war for each and every single one of them.”

In March, U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Korbin Albert found herself in the middle of some drama involving soccer star Megan Rapinoe. Around the time of Megan’s retirement, fans noticed that Korbin was liking and sharing posts mocking Megan and the LGBTQ+ community. Word got back to Megan, who called out Korbin on social media.

“For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?” Megan wrote on her Instagram story.

She continued, “Because if you aren’t, all you believe in is hate. And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up! Yours truly, #15.”

Shortly after, Korbin chose to issue her own apology, writing that she was sorry “for her actions on social media,” per PEOPLE. She noted that she was “really disappointed” in herself and “deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.”