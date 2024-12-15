9 Wildest Celebrity Sex Confessions of 2024

Getty

“The first man I was with was a male prostitute masseuse.”

Some celebrities have no filter when it comes to sharing exactly what goes on behind closed doors -- particularly the doors leading to their bedrooms. These stars just don’t mind telling all, even down to the very intimate details of their sex lives. In 2024, a handful of celebs dished a few of their sexiest stories, from sex dolls that look like exes to getting frisky backstage. While it may all be a little TMI, these outrageous confessions are pretty entertaining.

Keep reading to hear some wild stories from celebrities…

Lamar Odom confessed that he was having a sex doll made to look like his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian. After TMZ reported that Lamar had visited RealDoll’s Las Vegas factory, Lamar confirmed he was getting a custom order, which he felt would be good for his mental health.

“When you really thinking about like a doll, but then you think about, like, mental health and how important that is -- not just in today’s time, but just, you know, from the beginning of time," Lamar said on the We’re Out of Time podcast. “For me, it would be [for my mental health]. I mean it’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird, a little bit.”

Katy Perry got candid about what turns her on in the bedroom -- and it’s not what you’d think. Katy explained that what gets her excited is all about helping around the house. She added that when her husband Orlando Bloom has cleaned the kitchen, he’s guaranteed to get some action.

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--k sucked,” Katy said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I mean like literally. That is my love language…I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f----g dishes. I will suck your d--k! It’s that easy.”

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker like to keep things hot and heavy. In fact, the couple recently admitted that they actually celebrate their sex-iversary -- the anniversary of the first time they had sex. It also happens to be the same day they got engaged, just a year later.

“It’s like, you have one life on this planet and I feel like we like to have an extra reason to [celebrate],” Kourtney said on The Kardashians, adding to share the gift that Travis got her for the occasion. “The movie that we watched the first time was True Romance and it’s his favorite movie and so I found the wedding rings, the actual wedding rings from the movie.”

In November, Heidi Klum made a confession about her sex life with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz. When asked about her favorite way to stay fit, Heidi said “sport en chambre” was her favorite exercise -- which loosely translates to “bedroom sports” in French.

“I have a younger husband. I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don’t have an assistant, so I don’t have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself. I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights. People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband,” Heidi told The Times.

When the publication then asked if sex with Tom was good, Klum responded: “Very good. My husband is my match.”

While appearing on The Surreal Life, Tyler Posey revealed that the first man he hooked up with was a sex worker. He explained that he wanted to experiment but didn’t want to reach out to any of his gay friends while he was trying to figure himself out.

“The first man I was with was a male prostitute masseuse. I had plenty of gay friends but I didn’t want to go to them like, ‘Hey, you wanna hang out?’” he said on the show, adding, “I had been with all types of people. Trans people also.”

Tyler added that the public scrutiny he faced after coming out as sexually fluid was uncomfortable but now understands you have to do uncomfortable things to get to where you want to be.

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes may have gone their separate ways but before splitting, they both admitted that they were the best sexual partners they had ever had. Mark was the first one to share his thoughts on Kristin’s Let’s Be Honest podcast -- which Kristin said was the first time she’d hear that.

“I like that. I actually didn’t know that. You’ve never said that to me,” Kristin said. “We’ve talked about how great our sex is, but you’ve never, like, point blank just been like, ‘You’re the best I've ever had.’ I think I would remember that one. Aww, that makes me happy.”

After noting that the feeling was mutual, Kristin added, “I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older, because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like. I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been. I’m also so wildly attracted to you. And I think we just have really hot sex.”

In July, Kelly Ripa revealed that she and her husband Mark Consuelos had gotten a little hot and heavy right before a taping of Live With Kelly and Mark. While on the air, Kelly admitted that the pair had just done something “so inappropriate” that it could have gotten them fired.

“I have to explain myself. I started at the shirt, and I was like, ‘I really love this shirt, I think it’s gorgeous on you,’” Kelly shared, before Mark added that he then invited her to touch his pants.

Kelly continued, “I felt his pants, and they feel nice. But, I was like, ‘My gosh, your thighs feel like they are made out of metal or stone.’ Marble! Carved out of marble. I’m backstage rubbing up and down his thighs, like, it doesn’t even seem possible. I realize people are looking at us like, ‘Are you OK? Do you forget that you’re in a place of business?’ And, yes is the answer!”

Earlier this year, Tori Spelling revealed the NSFW anniversary gift she crafted for her ex Dean McDermott while they were still together. Tori explained that she loved making gifts for him and crafted things like a leather cuff, a wooden bench, and a custom valet bench. One year, things got a little risque.

“I was that girl that took a lot of pride in anniversaries. You know me … I’m a DIYer. I’m a crafter to the core. All my kids came out of utero crafting because I made them. So I would always make something for Dean on our wedding anniversary,” she said on her misSPELLING podcast,

She continued, “Oh, the brass c--k ring was really good that year. [I] hammered it. Oh, my God. I’m so talented. [I] welded it.”

In January, rapper 50 Cent announced that he would be abstaining from sex all year. At the time, he explained he had such a big business idea that he didn’t have “time to be distracted” and would be focusing on his goals. He provided an update in September, sharing that he had kept his word and it was working out well for him because he no longer had sex to cloud his judgement and perception of people.