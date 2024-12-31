The Most Shocking Call Her Daddy Podcast Revelations of 2024

Call Her Daddy

"I had one month of a complete psychological breakdown."

In 2024, Call Her Daddy continued to reign as one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Host Alex Cooper sat down with hugely successful stars, from A-list actors to presidential candidates, and got the lowdown on everything going on in their lives. Alex didn’t hold back with the hard-hitting questions and ended up hearing some pretty shocking stories from her guests.

These stars got candid about everything, including mental health struggles and abusive relationships -- and it all made major headlines. With the continued success of Call Her Daddy, there's sure to be even more tea to be spilled in the new year.

Find out what the stars had to say on Call Her Daddy in 2024…

Tish Cyrus Had A “Complete Psychological Breakdown” Amid Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce

During her appearance on Call Her Daddy, Tish Cyrus recounted the early days of the pandemic during which she was living alone in her California home. Looking back, Tish says her greatest fears at the time were losing her mother and being alone -- both which happened in 2020. She and Billy Ray then filed for divorce, sending her into a mental health spiral. It got so bad that she asked a doctor to be put in a mental hospital.

“I was alone during that time, I had to go through it alone, and I literally can’t believe I did that. It was so crazy,” Tish recalled on the podcast. “I had one month of a complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing, it was not good. I just kind of pushed the mom thing under the rug, and then the divorce thing came.”

She continued, “I could not eat, I could not sleep, I could not stop crying. I don’t have my mom, and then I don’t have my husband that has been my husband for 30 years. Like I’m scared.”

Despite the hardship, it ended up being a “hugely transformative” period for Tish, who came out the other end stronger than before.

JoJo Siwa’s Ex Sent Her Texts That Had To Be Handled By A Security Team

Early in 2024, JoJo Siwa said she experienced “trauma” during a recent relationship. While she didn’t specify the name of her partner, JoJo said their official relationship and breakup was “very public” -- but there was a lot more to it that went down behind the scenes. JoJo claimed that she received a “really, really, really f--ked up” message anonymously and her security team discovered it was from the girl that JoJo was dating at the time.

“There has been a lot that went down that if this microphone wasn’t on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously but I had to have my security team handle it…At first I was like, ‘Okay, eh. Whatever,’” JoJo said. But blowing it off didn’t work, as she realized, “Wait, that’s actually not okay.”

She continued, “I just realized there’s so much that the world doesn’t know, including that,” adding that she couldn’t get into it with any more detail at this time because “it’s a whole-ass legal thing behind closed doors.”

In the end, JoJo says the experience “built a trauma I didn’t even know I have,” and gave her “mad” trust issues.

Anna Kendrick’s 7-Year Relationship Turned Abusive “Overnight”

Anna Kendrick reflected on leaving a seven-year relationship that unexpectedly became abusive “overnight.” During her Call Her Daddy appearance, Anna said that she had been dating the unnamed ex for years before the sudden change, which left her questioning if it was actually her who was in the wrong. She says the ex even told her during one incident that she was “terrorizing” him because she was crying about their relationship.

“It was like an overnight switch... that went on for about a year. So it didn’t follow that more traditional, like, it’s like a frog in boiling water thing where it started slow,” Anna explained. “It came out of absolutely nowhere, but was built on this foundation of I had so much love and trust for that person, so I thought it had to be me.”

She continued, “Like, if one of us is crazy, it must be me. So it was very, very difficult to actually go, ‘No, I think this is him. I think this is his stuff.’ I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me.”

Things came to a head during one of their many therapy sessions during which, per Kendrick, her ex had often lied to the therapist. Anna eventually reached a breaking point during a session and they called it quits soon after.

Bethany Joy Lenz Had A “Sex Schedule” When Married To A Cult Leader's Son

Bethany Joy Lenz spent many years trapped in what she called a religious cult and during some of that time, she says she was married to the leader’s son. Reflecting on the experience on Call Her Daddy, Bethany said that she and her ex-husband, whom she referred to as QB, weren’t really compatible but she wasn’t allowed to date anyone outside of the group -- so the marriage was arranged. After tying the knot, Bethany said she quickly realized the couple weren’t sexually compatible either.

“I thought if I save myself for marriage, then the promise is amazing sex and super deep intimacy, and nothing’s ever as good. And then we have sex, and it's like, ‘Why do I feel so sad? I don’t feel more connected to you. I feel farther away from you.’ And I don't think that necessarily had anything to do with saving myself for marriage,” she shared. “It was just that I married the wrong person.”

Their intimacy issues, per Lenz, led to her husband creating a “sex schedule” in an attempt to maintain intimacy, which she began to dread. She said she hated being intimate with QB and it got worse when he would return from a business trip expecting sex.

“Because I was so disinterested in sex, I was then asked to go on a schedule,” she alleged on the podcast. “Basically of like, ‘You just have to do it. Just do it. This is your duty. This is your job as a wife. Your emotions will fall in line. If you do it enough, then eventually, you will find a way to enjoy it.’ It was a routine that I had to participate in in order to keep the peace in my marriage.”

Eventually, she was able to leave both the marriage and the cult, although Bethany says it definitely left her with PTSD about intimacy for some time.

Halsey Had A Music Executive Look Through Nude Photos On Her Phone Without Her Consent

On Call Her Daddy, Halsey recalled a “strange” situation where a “powerful” music industry executive looked through nude photos on her phone without her consent. Looking back, Halsey says she had been “hanging out” and “working” with the exec when they went to a celebratory dinner with her two “older” male managers.

Halsey explained it wasn’t weird or uncomfortable and she never felt “unsafe” -- until she caught the executive going through her phone. The unnamed man had asked if he could send a selfie with Halsey to his niece and she agreed, taking a picture on her phone.

“I took a selfie of the two of us and I handed him my phone and I was like, ‘Text it to yourself. I have to pee.’ And then I went to the bathroom and when I came back, he handed me my phone,” Halsey shared. “And I saw he was going through my nudes on my phone.”

They continued, “I didn’t even know what to do…I was just frozen. I was like, ‘Did I just imagine that? Was that an accident? Did the phone scroll up? What the heck just happened?’ And then I was like, ‘Did he text them to himself and then delete the messages? I don’t even know where these are now.’”

She says the “invasive” incident took her to a dark place mentally and made her feel like she had “regressed.”

“I went from being like, ‘Yeah, I'm like f--king hot s--t and I’m one of the big players.’ And then I sat down. And when that happened, in that moment, I was like, ‘You’re nothing. You’re nothing. You’ll always be nothing. You’re still just that f--king girl who’s getting taken advantage of, or like men are talking about you behind your back, or you’re some sort of like, collateral.’ I was like, ‘You're nothing.’ It was so demoralizing.”

Katy Perry Gets Turned On By A Clean Kitchen

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--k sucked,” Katy said on the podcast. “I mean like literally. That is my love language…I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f----g dishes. I will suck your d--k! It’s that easy.”

Avril Lavigne Wasn’t Replaced By A Body Double

Avril Lavigne has long faced rumors that she died years ago and was replaced by a lookalike named Melissa Vandella -- and she finally set the record straight on Call Her Daddy. Avril explained that the whole conspiracy theory didn’t really bother her and she found it dumb.

“I mean, it’s just funny to me. Like, on one end, everyone’s like, ‘You look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But then other people are like, there’s a conspiracy theory that I'm not me,” Avril said on the podcast. “Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right? I feel like I got a good one. I don’t think it’s negative or anything creepy, so it’s like, we’re good…Obviously, I am me, it’s so dumb.”

Aly Raisman Suffered Multiple “Stroke-Like” Medical Emergencies

Olympic gold-medalist Aly Raisman revealed on Call Her Daddy that she has been hospitalized multiple times with “stroke-like symptoms.” Looking back, the gymnast explained that the medical emergencies were due to stress and trauma catching up to her because she never took time to rest and recover.

“It’s happened twice where it’s been this intense -- I feel like I have different minor issues as well, depending on what I’m going through at the time -- where I have literally stroke-like symptoms,” Aly shared. “I can’t remember my name. I’m slurring my words. I can barely speak. Both times I was tested for a stroke because I literally couldn’t move my body.”

Aly says the first time it happened in 2020 was especially traumatic because she was still dealing from PTSD after being abused by U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. When she was first dealing with the stroke-like incident, she often had to be alone with doctors because it was during the pandemic. Then, it happened again a year and a half later, which left her hospitalized for three days with “complete body paralysis.”

Aly says she learned that stress “exacerbates” her medical condition and now works to manage her stress and trauma through therapy so that they don’t impact her health again.

Megan Fox Comes Clean About Plastic Surgery Procedures

Megan Fox spilled the tea on all of her plastic surgery procedures during her appearance on Call Her Daddy. She explained that since she has such a strong reaction to anesthesia, it has to be serious if she’s going to be willing to have a procedure. And because she has a fear of dying under general anesthesia, she’s gotten a lot less done than people believe.

As for what she’s done so far, Megan says she’s only gone under the knife for a nose job as well as three separate breast augmentations -- once in her early 20s, another after she finished breastfeeding and another recently to fix the rippling of the implants.

“I don’t like surgery, and the fact that I had to do it, I was like, ‘I want a reward for the suffering I have to go through -- I don’t want to wake up with a full B cup. There's no f--king point in that, I’m not doing it,’” Megan said. “I wanted titties. I don’t care what’s on trend, give me 1990 stripper titties. And he did it.”

Megan also opened up about getting work done on her face, explaining that she would never have any fat removed or use threads, but admits she has had filler and Botox. She also revealed she’s had another procedure that she’s “gatekeeping,” although it’s not considered plastic surgery.

Dominic Fike Allegedly Cheated On Hunter Schafer

“It’s one of the cleaner breakups I’ve had. We both recognized that this is not working, and we can’t do this. We got to go our own separate ways,” Hunter said on the podcast. “It was so, so hard because we really loved each other. He’s a really special person and I love his soul and everything. It was messy, but it was a clean parting.”

She also went on to claim that he “was not perfect” and that he cheated on her -- citing it as another reason behind their split. She added that the way she found out about the infidelity was “cuckoo bananas” and happened while she was looking through his phone.

“Part of why the relationship ended is because I got cheated on for the first time. It’s part of my truth, but that fundamentally changed me as a person," she said, before sharing she later came to the realization that “cheating has nothing to do with you” and instead says more about the cheater themselves.

Nicole Richie Was Once In a Car Accident With The Paparazzi

Back in 2009, Nicole Richie says she ended up in the hospital after getting into a car accident caused by the paparazzi. Looking back on Call Her Daddy, Nicole says she struggled to enforce boundaries being in the public eye and ended up in a car accident because of the paparazzi.

“Once I was hospitalized, I got crashed into,” Nicole said, explaining that a car hit her on the road. “My son was like 6 weeks old. [But] he was not in the car, thank God!”

She later added, “It was very hard to implement any sort of like boundaries because the world was not really acting like you deserved that at all. And I was so young and just like didn't know how to stand up for myself like that. I like I accepted a lot more, which I think is very common for your 20s.”

Camila Cabello Explained What Really Happened On Vacation With Drake

Camila Cabello made headlines when she was spotted living it up in Turks and Caicos with Drake in December 2023. The pair were seen on a jet ski together as well spending time together on a yacht. It immediately sparked romance rumors -- and Camila finally cleared things up during her appearance on Call Her Daddy. Looking back, Camila says it was more like a work trip than a vacation, despite what photos might show.

“First of all, I wouldn’t say, like, straight up vacation. It was vacation. Plus some work,” Camila explained, adding that Drake was a big inspiration for her new album, so she reached out to him to see if she could play it for him.

She continued, “So we hung out, I played him my album. He loved it ... it was also such a surreal moment for me to play Drake my songs…It’s a dream. I remember being there and being like, wow, this is so f--king sick and he’s so generous and so kind and -- but anyway, so I didn’t like just go on vacation with him. It was like a vacation, like, work thing. But honestly, I will say I love him. And that has been such a fun part about this whole experience.”