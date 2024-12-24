Kim Kardashian's Most Controversial Moments of 2024

Instagram/TikTok/Getty

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a little drama and 2024 was no exception. This year, the SKIMS founder faced her fair share of controversy surrounding both her personal life and career ventures. From what she wore to weddings to what she kept in her office, fans and critics alike had a lot to say about the reality star.

But at this point in her life, Kim seems to be totally unfazed by all the backlash -- and most of the time, she didn’t even offer a response to her haters.

Find out what Kim Kardashian did to cause controversy this year…

Kim Wearing A Red Lehenga To A Hindu Wedding

In July, Kim and her sister Khloé attended the lavish wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant in India. The sisters looked stunning at the traditional wedding -- although Kim faced some backlash over her outfit choice.

For one of the events, Kim donned a red lehenga, which is considered by some to break Hindu wedding etiquette. The color red is generally reserved for the bride and it’s often frowned upon for guests to wear red, similarly to how only the bride typically wears white at a Western wedding.

After sharing photos of the outfit on Instagram, Kim faced backlash from followers who thought it was an “inappropriate” outfit choice and called out her lack of “respect.” Kim chose not to respond to the comments but it seems as though the bride and groom didn’t publicly take issue with Kim’s attire.

The Tanning Bed In Kim’s Office

“Kim Kardashian has a tanning bed in her home, didn’t her sister Khloe get diagnosed with melanoma recently…yikes,” a critic posted, while another said, “‘I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I am going to promote skin cancer even though my sister has been treated for melanoma.’ Seriously though, who shows off a tanning bed in the Year of Our Lord 2024?”

In response to the criticism, Kim spoke out, explaining that she only used the tanning bed occasionally to help with her psoriasis.

“I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad,” Kim wrote on X. “But I don’t use it too often.”

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, UVB phototherapy is an effective treatment for the chronic skin condition. However, NPF states that the benefits come from UVB light, while tanning beds “omit mostly UVA light.”

The Incredibly Tight Corset Kim Wore To The Met Gala

Another year, another controversial Met Gala outfit from Kim. Through the years, Kim has frequently faced criticism about her outfits, including the Marilyn Monroe dress she donned in 2022. This year, Kim opted for a shimmering gown with a corset that snatched her waist so tightly that it left fans wondering if she could even breathe.

The outfit also sparked some backlash from people who believed the look was promoting incredibly unobtainable body standards.

“I’m not saying the media is to blame for young women’s eating disorders but Kim Kardashian crushing her organs to be thin on a red carpet sure doesn’t f--king help,” one commenter wrote on X.

While Kim didn’t respond to the criticism of her gown, Jameela Jamil surprisingly spoke out in support of the Skims founder. In a post, Jameela wrote that it wasn’t Kim that was the problem, it was the media who was “the main culprit.”

“The media has created a cycle of obsessing over Kim’s body, and teaching the public that this is the image to warrant attention and praise, and then they blame her for her impact on our beauty standards,” she wrote. “She had no impact without attention. Who gives celebrities attention? The media. And... US.”

Kim Appearing on Variety’s Actors On Actors

In the past few years, Kim has made a foray into the world of acting, which some people haven’t agreed with. That’s why she faced a lot of backlash when she appeared on Variety’s Actors on Actors -- an honor which is usually reserved for serious actors who have made their mark in cinema and on television.

“Kim Kardashian’s work on one season of AHS does not put her on par with anyone on this list. She’s nowhere near their level of talent and many accomplishments,” one social media user wrote.

Another user commented, “Kim Kardashian? Can we be serious please.” Someone else added, “Kim Kardashian is not an actor.” A few even accused the star of paying her way onto the series, “Real actors exist, did Kim K pay to be there???”

Kim went forward with the interview anyway alongside Chloe Sevigny, who, like Kim, had also worked with Ryan Murphy. Although Chloë allegedly wasn’t initially supposed to be Kim’s interview partner, the whole thing went off without a hitch.

Kim Wearing Princess Diana’s Iconic Cross Necklace

In November, Kim attended the ﻿2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala where she wore a dramatic white dress paired with an Attallah cross pendant that was infamously once worn by Princess Diana. Diana loaned the piece in 1987 to wear to a charity gala in London and it has since become one of the royal’s most famous accessories. Kim purchased the necklace at auction last year for almost $200,000.

People called out Kim for wearing the necklace though, writing that it was weird that she continued to wear pieces once owned by “deceased celebrities” and felt that it was trying to “upstage” Diana. Others called the move “disrespectful” -- but Kim didn’t appear to be bothered by it all.

Kim’s Salmon Sperm Facial

Kim sparked some controversy over the summer when she admitted to getting a very bizarre skin treatment. On an episode of The Kardashians, Kim chatted with her mother about getting a salmon sperm facial -- which involves the injection of polynucleotides derived from fish semen into your face.

“I got a salmon sperm facial, salmon sperm injected into my face,” Kim shared with Kris, who looked pretty shocked about the confession.