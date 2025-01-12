Miley Cyrus Shares Heartfelt Support for Victims 6 Years After Losing Her Home to Wildfire

Getty / X

The "Flowers" singer lost the home she shared with then-husband Liam Hemsworth in the 2018 Woolsey fires, posting this weekend on social media, "It's a feeling you don't ever forget."

Miley Cyrus is sharing her sympathy with all of those losing their homes and suffering amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires six years after she lost her own home in the 2018 Woolsey fires.

Taking to her social media, Cyrus shared a devastating image from her own loss showing the word Love amid the horrifying wreckage and remains of the home she'd built for herself.

"This image hits me hard in the heart today," Cyrus wrote to accompany the dramatically impactful photo, sharing that it is what was left of her front porch after the blaze.

"It's a feeling you don't ever forget," the "Flowers" singer continued. "Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble."

She went on to share, "My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devestation [sic] firsthand and I cry for my city. It's beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents 'living the dream' but the reality today is wreckage and destruction."

This image hits me hard in the heart today. This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires. It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget. Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you… pic.twitter.com/cOL0zCCX4o — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 12, 2025 @MileyCyrus

She proceeded to share resources for organizations she's personally supporting, like The Community Brigade, World Central Kitchen and the Malibu Foundation, which she helped launch in 2008.

"Time, resources and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now," Cyrus wrote.

The image is a familiar one to longtime fans of Cyrus as the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" songstress' then-husband Liam Hemsworth shared it to his Instagram after they lost the home they shared in November 2018. The couple would split in 2019, finalizing their divorce the following year.

The latest devastating wildfires first broke out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7. While firefighting crews are reporting progress, according to CNN Sunday morning, there is concern of dangerous wind conditions returning in the new week.

As of Sunday, the Palisades Fire is approximately 11% contained, but authorities say it has moved inland toward Brentwood and other communities near the Getty Center and UCLA. The Eaton Fire continues to burn to the east, with CNN, citing Calfire, calling these two fires among the five most destructive in California history.

Meanwhile, the Kenneth and Hurst Fires are also still active but much smaller in size and devastation. Officials have confirmed at least 16 deaths so far and more than 150,000 residents under evacuation orders.

Many celebrities have lost their homes, including Ricki Lake, Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Farris, while others have taken to social media to reveal they've evacuated their neighborhoods.