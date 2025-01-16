RHOSLC Finale Explodes Over Text Messages Alleging Threesomes and Nasty Behavior

Bravo

The women let their costars read their meanest texts about them out loud -- with the ladies bringing up allegations of being emotionally manipulative, sleeping "their way to top," being "a low life piece of s--t" and having threesomes!

Real Housewives love their dinner table games ... and this might have been one of their worst and most explosive ones yet!

On Wednesday's season finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the women wrapped up their trip to Mexico in truly wild fashion -- thanks to a game suggested by Heather Gay where they all had to expose the "worst thing we've said about somebody at this table" from their old text messages.

Sounds like a great way to mend fences and clear the air, right?

"We made fun of Monica for having a Burn Book and we all have Burn Books ... they're in our phones ... and none of us are without fault,' said Gay, setting up the game. "We've all said horrible, hurtful things about each other when we should have been honoring, celebrating and keeping this space sacred and private."

"We thought we got rid of the problem last year, but we didn't. I think tonight we're gonna solve it," she explained. "I think we should take our phones, go through our text messages, find the worst thing we've said about somebody at this table and we're gonna hand the thing you said to the person you said it about and they're gonna read it out loud to the group. We burn it and move on."

With that, the text reading began -- starting with a Mary Cosby message about Heather.

"From Day 1, I never felt accepted by her or included as part of this group. She changed when she became successful. I think it went to her head. She started getting aggressive," wrote Mary, adding that Heather had become less humble, more competitive and "super mean" and had "forgotten the people who helped her get to where she is."

Heather received the criticism and actually apologized to Mary, getting the drill off to a good start.

Britani Bateman was next with a weak message about not wanting to invite Mary over for tea -- something Cosby was more than okay with -- before Bronwyn Newport read one about Britani, calling her "emotionally manipulative" and using "trauma bonding" to force relationships with people. Again, there was an apology and the ability to move forward.

Angie Katsanevas' text about Bronwyn, meanwhile, was when things started to get a little nastier.

"Bronwyn seems nice. I like her business plan: Marrying a guy who has one foot in the grave and one on a banana peel. But I like mine better. I'd rather be self made," it read. "She's nice but she doesn't listen because her ears are stitched down to her face so tight she can't hear anything. Her hot dog outfits remind us she sucked her way to the top."

After another apology and acceptance, Heather then read her message about Whitney Rose -- calling her a "low life piece of s--t."

"She sold her soul for fame and recognition. She's a snake and I should have never trusted her. I've been so stupid and loyal carrying her stupid Wild Rose products even though I never sold a f--king one," the message read, before Heather said she made those comments "out of hurt and rage" and apologized.

The fireworks really went off, however, after Whitney read a text she sent Angie about Lisa Barlow.

"I wrote this text to Angie after I heard this rumor from a friend of mine and I just feel like I chose this because I feel like this is the thing that I feel the worst about and I want to clear the air about it," she prefaced the message.

"So I was at a party with [husband] Justin and a woman approached us saying that if we ever wanted to bring in a third, she is our girl," the text read. "In fact, Lisa and [Lisa's husband] John can vouch for her because she has made out with Lisa while j--king off John."

The text really threw Lisa for a loop, exclaiming, "What the f--k is that?!" before throwing Whitney's phone down on the table.

"My husband has the most amazing integrity. I don't know how I feel right now because there have been so many lies!" she shouted. "The fact that you would put that out there. It's a f--king-- It's f--king disgusting. You took it too far, you involved my husband! It's too much. If someone said that about Sean and you."

As Whitney apologized, Lisa screamed at her to stop. "You don't f--king mean it. You're dirty as f--k! She took it to another low. You have a f--ked up mind!" In a confessional, Barlow added, "This is not something you throw away and burn. This is how you burn a relationship to the f--king ground."

Lisa then directed her anger at Angie -- who had received the message from Whitney -- saying that she didn't care whether anyone believed the threesome rumor, before exclaiming, "I've heard that [Angie's husband] Sean does circle jerks -- how does that feel? She basically said the same thing."

With that, Angie then jumped out of her chair -- throwing flowers across the table as producers rushed into hold her back. "Why did you say that?! F--k you! That's f--king low!" Angie screamed, as producers pulled her away from the table.

"Nobody said sexual things about anyone else's marriage but mine," Lisa said, making it clear her anger was due to the fact the message was 1.) about her husband and 2.) introduced a hurtful, new rumor to the party. She added she would have been fine with nasty messages about her appearance or literally anything else.

The other women, however, called her "horrible" and "repulsive" for then turning the situation around on Angie, doing the same thing to Katsanevas that Whitney had just done to her.

The finale ended there, with Barlow telling producers to "get this f--king mic off me" as she stormed off.