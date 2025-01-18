10 Celebrities Who Have Had Scary Breast Implant Experiences

Getty

"I woke up and one of my boobies was kind of much longer than the other,: said one star, as others open up about having their implants rupture or leak before having them removed.

For celebrities, going under the knife is incredibly common -- and many stars in Hollywood have admitted to getting breast implants at one point in their careers. And while so many celebs have done it, it still can be a risky procedure with adverse effects.

As of late, many women have chosen to remove their implants after scary experiences that range from unexplained medical issues to leaking silicon in their bodies. Although these women have now been through concerning health scares, they all say they’re happy to be breast implant free.

Find out what happened to these celebrities…

Denise Richards

Denise Richards says she had a scary moment while filming Special Forces: World's Toughest Test that resulted in her rupturing her breast implants. She explained that she was wearing a harness while taking part in a physical challenge and that was what ended up causing the damage. She now has to have surgery to repair her implants.

“I jumped off a bridge, too -- and that’s when I ruptured my implants -- off of that thing,” she recalled SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “I still have to get them redone. I was supposed to a month ago but couldn’t because we were filming, so yeah, no, I still have to get them redone.”

Yolanda Hadid

For years, Yolanda Hadid struggled with numerous health conditions, including Lyme disease. While dealing with debilitating symptoms as well as depression and chronic fatigue, Yolanda decided to cleanse her body of any toxins -- including her decades old breast implants, one of which had ruptured during a water-skiing fall and began leaking. Just before her explant surgery, a doctor discovered that the silicon had traveled to her lymph nodes, under her clavicle bone and deep inside her chest cavity.

“Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me,” Yolanda wrote on Instagram after her surgery.

She continued, “Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you're given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body.”

Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick got breast implants in 2014 but just four years later, she noticed her body was starting to have adverse effects. She says she started noticing changes in her body and energy level, including fatigue, weight gain, dryness and hair loss. Then, one of her breasts turned rock-hard, shortly followed by the other. After attempting to seek answers for years, she eventually realized it could be Breast Implant Illness. She went on to get them removed -- and instantly felt better.

“Trust your intuition,” she later told People just months after her surgery. “Get them removed, and see how you feel. On a scale of one to 10, I’m probably a six right now. But I take better care of myself now than I ever have. Chasing perfection is a dead-end street. Learning how to come home to yourself is a beautiful thing."

Crystal Hefner

Crystal Hefner dealt with health issues for years and thought she may have had Lyme disease, or an illness due to exposure to toxic mold before realizing that it all had to do with her breast implants. The former Playmate says the implants were “slowly poisoning her,” causing “unexplained back pain, constant neck and shoulder pain, cognitive dysfunction...incapacitating fatigue, burning bladder pain, low immunity, recurring infections and problems with my thyroid and adrenals.” In 2016, she finally had the implants removed and felt the difference almost immediately.

“When I came out of surgery, my lungs felt twice the size. Like, whoa, I can breathe. My pain in my neck instantly went away. I’m like, this is the first time I’ve had surgery where, you know, you wake up better…I was happy,” she said on The Skinny Confidential podcast.

Sharon Osbourne

In 2011, Sharon Osbourne faced a dangerous situation when one of her breast implants began leaking. She says that at some point, it was unknowingly ruptured and she didn’t notice until she woke up one morning with completely different sized breasts.

“One morning, I woke up and one of my boobies was kind of much longer than the other…So I’m thinking, ‘This isn't right,’” she said on The Talk.

After meeting with a doctor, she learned that the silicon had leaked into the wall of her stomach. She decided to undergo explant surgery and says that after having the implants removed, she no longer feels like she has a “water bed laying on [her] chest.”

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale struggled with unexplained gut issues and food sensitivities for years, seeking help from both her primary physicians and holistic doctors. Nothing was adding up until she came across a post on Instagram about breast explant surgery. She immediately made the connection between her issues and her breast implants.

“My mind immediately went to the timeline of when did I start feeling this way and what could be contributing. I then began reading more about Breast Implant Illness and did my research as I always do. I read so many stories and saw so many YouTube videos of girls feeling the same symptoms I was feeling,” Ashely wrote on her website.

She underwent the explant surgery and says that just a week later, her “digestion was completely back to normal,” her skin tone returned to normal and her dark undereye circles went away. Her food sensitivities have now gotten better and she says she feels so much better about her body.

SZA

In early 2024, SZA decided to get her breast implants removed due to her family’s history of breast cancer and her previous struggle with fibrosis. She says a doctor had advised her not to get implants to begin with and she finally realized having them was a bad idea. When she underwent the surgery, doctors discovered tons of scar tissues.

“So basically, I put them in. They ended up hurting me,” she said on the S.H.E. MD podcast. “I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense and I'm not supposed to have breast implants. And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis like with tissue, whatever, and I didn't feel good and it was painful. So, I took them out, and now, they're just my boobs.”

Clare Crawley

In 2021, former Bachelorette Clare Crawley decided to remove her breast implants after dealing with unexplained health issues. Clare shared that she had been experiencing an inflamed itchy rash on her body and elevated white blood cell count. Eventually, a mammograms and an ultrasound showed sacs of fluid behind her implants. She moved forward with an explant surgery and it made the biggest difference in her life.

“I cannot believe it's been 6 months since I had the surgery with @davidrankinmd that really changed my life,” Clare wrote on Instagram. “Not only has it given me my physical health back, but it has transformed my mental health in so many ways. I mean it when I say this… I feel like a new woman!! (Which I haven't felt like in the past couple of years.)”

Tamara Judge

Over the course of several decades, Real Housewives star Tamra Judge had breast augmentation surgeries five different times. But as time went on, she began to experience numerous health problems including thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus and gut inflammation, per People. Tamra eventually linked the issues to her implants and decided to have them removed -- which was life changing for her.

Just days after her surgery, she wrote, “I know it sounds crazy but I woke up today with rosy cheeks , No sinus congestion and happy thoughts. I'm hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on 😊.”

Stevie Nicks

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks got breast implants back in 1976 and had them for almost two decades before she realized they could be causing her issues.

In 1994, she noticed she was feeling lethargic and was later diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus. She went on to remove her implants -- which doctors discovered were “totally broken.”