Crystal Hefner 'Never Had a Say' on Breast Implant Size: 'I Look Like a Sex Doll'

Getty

Crystal Hefner has been speaking out about her marriage to the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and her time living in the mansion as she promotes her new memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

In a new podcast interview, she shared how little control she had over her own body. Crystal was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in 2017.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Skinny Confidential podcast, the 37 year old said that she "never had a say" when it came to the size of her breast implants, saying that it was her husband who made that "judgment call."

"The doctor just put them in," she said. "Looking at the photos back in the day, I look like a sex doll from China. Like, it's embarrassing ... It was like props to me."

Two years ago this month, Crystal announced that she was putting her Playboy years behind her, shifting the focus of her social media from nearly NSFW content to what she called her "REAL safe for work life. The real me."

She went on to say she feels empowered by "modesty" and that she had "removed everything fake from my body," as well as deleting all photos that depicted that chapter of her life. She'd previously opened up about having her breast implants removed in 2016 after experiencing health complications.

After thinking she was dealing with Lyme disease, Crystal learned about Breast Implant Illness. This can include a litany of symptoms but can be summed up with the implants themselves breaking down and poisoning the body.

During her podcast appearance, the former Girls Next Door star opened up about her experiences before she figured out what was going on, as well as the graphic procedure to fix the problem.

She detailed dealing with serious brain fog. "I knew I had the words, but I just couldn't. I couldn't, like, grab them from my brain." She also said that her body would feel "on fire" and she found herself canceling things due to constant exhaustion.

Hinting at how serious her Breast Implant Illness had gotten, Crystal said that when she finally went under the knife, her doctor had to literally scrape parts of the implant shells from her rib cage using "open heart surgery tools."

"Implants are gross," she argued. "There's so many chemicals in them that are not natural at all."

On the positive side, she instantly felt better after that procedure, noting, "When I came out of surgery, my lungs felt twice the size, 'Like woah, I can breathe.' My pain in my neck instantly went away. I'm like, 'This is the first time I've had surgery where, you know, you wake up better.'"