Lady Gaga on Having Children With Fiancé Michael Polansky: 'Oh, I'm Ready'

Gray Sorrenti

While Gaga opens up about having children someday with Elle, her fiancé also gave some rare insight into their relationship and having a very public romance.

Lady Gaga is living a life of "everyday poetry" with her fiancé Michael Polansky, her friends and her dogs.

In her cover story with Elle Magazine ahead of the release of her seventh album, Mayhem, 13-time Grammy award-winning artist opened up about finding happiness with her other half.

"He used to say to me when we first met, 'You are a special human being when the cameras aren’t on you. And I get to see that all the time,'" she told the publication.

Gaga began seeing Polansky just before COVID shut down the world in 2020. Polansky first met the "Stupid Love" singer's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in 2019 at a philanthropic event with Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

The pair kept their romance and engagement relatively quiet before making their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for Gaga's film, Joker: Folie a Deux -- where she flashed her diamond engagement ring.

Looking ahead, the 38-year-old singer is thinking about her future family and the idea of having children with Polansky.

"Family -- it's like the roots of the tree," she said. "They grow long, and sometimes they're mangled, and sometimes they're full of water, and sometimes they're thirsty. Family is what makes you who you are, and it also defines your need for change."

The reporter noted that kids are "endlessly humbling," to which Gaga responded, "Oh, I'm ready."

As for how she will explain her A-list life to her future child, Gaga said it is "intense" for any child to enter the world.

"That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot -- allowing our kids to be their own people," she began.

"Whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them," she shared. "Maybe other than that, I just did my best. And tried to stay true to myself along the way. It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat ... I just want to let my kids find out who they are."

Gaga has been a staple in the music industry for almost two decades, and she is well aware her future children will have a large catalogue of Gaga content to scroll through online.

"My kid might one day say, 'Mom, why do you do these things? I saw a funny video of you dressed up.' Most certainly that will happen. And you know, maybe it's okay to say, 'What do you think?'"

Polansky has also had to navigate a relationship with someone who's a household name around the world -- however, he insisted to the publication that their relationship is "probably a lot like everyone else's."

"We just have to figure out how to do some of it in public," he added. "That makes it even more important for us to have strong friendships and close family relationships. We find normalcy where we can."

"Accepting that you won't have the privacy others might have was the hardest part," he revealed. "But Stefani's comfort with it and patience with me has been amazing."

In October 2024, Gaga revealed to Vogue that Polansky was actually the person who told her to make a new pop record.

He was like, 'Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music,'" she told the publication.

Gaga's latest interview comes shortly after she unveiled the title, cover and release date for her upcoming album Mayhem on Instagram Monday, Jan. 27.