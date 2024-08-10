15 Stars Who Are Major Real Housewives Fans

Getty

Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, and more stars have admitted that they're Bravoholics like the rest of us.

Everyone needs to binge-watch a little reality TV every once in a while -- even celebrities! It turns out that some of the biggest stars actually spend their free time tuning into Bravo and catching up with all the Real Housewives. From Beverly Hills to New York City, celebs including Meryl Streep and Rihanna admit that they’re up to date on all the drama. While they may not seem like the type to get involved in all the cat fights, it turns out that they’re Bravoholics just like the rest of us!

Find out which celebrities are tuning into Real Housewives…

1. Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm is a big Bravo fan and tunes in to a variety of shows on the network. He joked that he felt obligated to start watching the Housewives franchise because both he and Bravo host Andy Cohen are from St. Louis. Jon says he’s in particular a fan of RHONJ and RHOBH. Around that time, RHONY was about to premiere with their new cast so Jon added that he was interested in checking that out too.

“I’m a Jersey man…I’m a Beverly Hills-ian. I like New York. We’ll see what this whole new New York thing is all about,” he shared on the Today show.

2. Meryl Streep

In 2022, Meryl Streep admitted that she was spending a lot of her time watching the Real Housewives franchise. Meryl, who was promoting her movie Don’t Look Up at the time, joked that watching the series was motivation to keep the world from ending because of climate change.

“It’s life…it’s right now. It’s happening right now. And what do I do? I go in and watch The Housewives of Beverly Hills. I do that,” Meryl shared. “It’s so energizing in a weird way, this film, because you come out and you go, ‘OK now, f--k it. This is what we have to pay attention to. It all flows from this. If we don’t survive, we won’t be able to watch Housewives or whatever.’”

3. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has been a longtime fan of the Real Housewives franchise. Through the years, Jennifer has talked about the various casts in interviews and during appearances on Watch What Happens Live. Most recently, Jennifer spoke out about the RHOSLC finale, admitting that some of the cast members deserve an Oscar -- although she’s typically more “partial to the Beverly Hills” cast.

“I mean the Real Housewives of Lake Salt City. I just want to give a shout out to the best finale I have ever seen on reality TV,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight. “I was stone cold sober…I was jaw-dropped.”

4. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis is such a big fan of the Real Housewives franchise that she once asked her husband Ashton Kutcher if they could join the cast. While he wasn’t a fan of the idea, Mila continues to be a fan of the show. When she got to meet Lisa Rinna during a talk show appearance, she couldn’t help but gush.

“So I love the Real Housewives. It didn’t matter to me if it was Atlanta, Orange County, Jersey, Potomac. I was, like, obsessed with it. And then Beverly Hills hit, and I was like, ‘That’s my hood,’” she told Lisa on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “You people are crazy. Like, here’s the thing. I have seen every episode, every reunion episode, all the unseen footage. I love it, needless to say. This is very exciting for me, I gotta tell you. It’s such a treat.”

5. Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth is a big Bravo fan and often appears on Watch What Happens Live to share her thoughts about the Housewives. Kristin once explained that she enjoys the show so much because it’s an escape from her own life -- but now she’s actually become friends with ladies from the series.

“I love the Housewives. They make me feel better about my own life,” she joked on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I’ve actually become friends with a couple of them.”

6. Rihanna

Rihanna is a surprisingly big fan of anything that airs on Bravo. In fact, she’s been known to slide into Andy Cohen’s DMs and has been spotted wearing Leah McSweeney’s Married to the Mob clothing line. Earlier this year, she even listed the television network as her biggest obsession, following her children, of course.

“It’s Housewives, Vanderpump Rules and then anything Bravo. Andy Cohen didn’t pay me to say that, I promise. I’m just -- I’m obsessed,” she told Hypebae.

7. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has been a longtime fan of the Housewives, telling Andy Cohen about her favorite cast members all the way back in 2013. She even had some of the Beverly Hills wives appear in the music video for her song “G.U.Y.”

8. Megan Fox

Back in 2014, Megan Fox dished on her guilty pleasure of watching all of the Real Housewives shows. Megan explained that she and her now-ex husband Brian Austin Green would tune in and then discuss everything.

“I watch all of the Housewives…They’re addicting. And we talk about it. We’re like, ‘Could you believe Teresa [Giudice] did that?’ They’re like drugs, those shows. It’s my worst vice for sure,” Megan told E! News.

9. Maren Morris

Country star Maren Morris has been a big fan of Bravo for quite some time, particularly the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Maren explained that she finally got to meet Kyle Richards in 2021 when the reality star reached out to her on social media.

“I’ve been a fan of hers probably longer than she's been of mine, but I met her at the Aspen Jazz Festival last year,” Maren explained to KSJB. “She reached out via Instagram and asked if she and her family could come backstage after the show, and I was so excited to meet her and we talked for like an hour and she was so lovely, but, yeah, huge, huge Kyle Richards fan so I just love that this job takes you into the weirdest places and you meet the most fun people.”

Maren and Kyle have since become close friends and supported each other through relationship troubles.

10. Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson is a longtime viewer of the Real Housewives franchise and has tuned in to all the different series. She says she even used RHOSLC housewife Meredith Marks as inspiration while getting ready for her role in Appropriate on Broadway. While discussing the franchise in 2019, Sarah reflected on the ladies who have walked away from the show so far.

“I think the star of the Real Housewives is the franchise itself,” Sarah told Vanity Fair. “I think it will survive without [Bethenny Frankel] yes, although I personally will miss her. I’d like them to bring back Jill Zarin though, personally…But I won't miss [Lisa Vanderpump]. I’ll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is, you know the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no, I won’t miss her. I met her once at a party, she wasn't that nice to me."

11. Jerry O'Connell

Jerry O’Connell is such a big fan of the Real Housewives that he actually hosted a panel at Bravocon where he talked to a group of husbands from the RHONJ. Since then, he’s gushed about getting to meet several of the ladies from the franchise.

“I live for obviously all the Housewives, all the shows on Bravo, but I really live for getting to go on Watch What Happens Live and meet them, talk about them, ask them questions on air,” he shared with Page Six. “I mean when I met Teresa Giudice on Watch What Happens Live 10 years ago, I got to ask her why she was being rude to her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.”

12. Kate Mara

Kate Mara says that she and her husband Jamie Bell are big fans of RHONY and love watching the series together. In fact, Kate says Jamie gets upset if she watches it without him. She noted that his favorite cast member is Dorinda Medley.

“He’s a massive fan,” Kate admitted on Watch What Happens Live. “He gets really upset if I watch it without him…He just loves Dorinda.”

13. Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill once admitted he was a big fan of RHOA and couldn’t help but freak out when he met some members of the cast. He says he saw NeNe Leakes in Atlanta and texted all of his friends -- and then Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey later stopped by his birthday party!

“I pulled up next to NeNe in a car in Atlanta where I was shooting a movie and I freaked out. I texted all my friends,” Jonah shared on The Wendy Williams Show back in 2011.

14. Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss has been a Real Housewives fan for over a decade. Back in 2013, she said that she was always recording Bravo shows to make sure she didn’t miss them and then she binged them again right before a new season came out.

“I really love television, and I love my DVR -- we have a very special relationship. I suppose my obsession is anything on the Bravo network. I watch all of the Real Housewives shows, and when they do the marathons, I watch those to catch up so I’m prepared for the new season,” Elisabeth told Arrive magazine.

15. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is a massive fan of all things Bravo and admits that she’s seen “every season of Housewives at least 15 times.” She even once got in the middle of RHOA drama when cast members thought something Kim Zolciak tweeted to Chrissy was inappropriate. Since Chrissy is such a big fan of the franchise, viewers have been wanting her to join the cast of RHOBH for years -- but she doesn’t think she’d make a great fit.