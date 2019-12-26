An unknown number of skiers have been buried in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps.

The slope in Andermatt, Switzerland was struck shortly before 11AM on Thursday morning, triggering a rescue operation involving Alpine Rescue Switzerland, Swiss Air Ambulance and the state police.

Two people were injured and four more were pulled from the snow unhurt; but rescuers admitted they did not know how many could be buried.

"We believe there are more people buried but we can't say how many," Reto Pfister, state police spokesperson told NBC News.

"The longer the search takes the smaller the chance they get away without an injury or danger to life."

The two injured were flown by air ambulance to Uri Hospital with minor injuries, while two more helicopters were flown to the scene as rescuers combed the slope for victims.

The avalanche was one of three to strike the area on Thursday; two more free riders managed to free themselves unhurt from one of them.

According to the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research, the area has an avalanche a danger level of three out of five, citing fresh and wind-drifted snow was the main threat.

