7 Reboots/Remakes/Revivals That Are Definitely, Probably Coming in 2020

It will surprise absolutely nobody to hear that there are gonna be some reeboots, some remakes, and some revivals on screens big and small next year.

Eventually, everything will be rehashed. There are literally hundreds of rumored projects knocking around, from "Ace Ventura" to "Zorro," and everything in between, including "The Mighty Ducks," "Indecent Proposal," "Conan The Barbarian," "The Crow," "Labyrinth," "Hocus Pocus," "Splash," "Logan's Run," "Big Trouble In Little China," "The Three Musketeers," "Blade," "Rugrats," "The Chronicles of Narnia," "Dune," "Clueless," "Highlander," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Nash Bridges"… the list literally goes on forever. (well not literally, but you get the gist)

Believe it or not there are very few confirmed Reboots / Remakes / Revivals officially booked for 2020, so TooFab is only looking at the R/R/Rs that are actually happening next year. Or at least, supposed to be happening.

West Side Story

It takes a name like Steven Spielberg to give a film a definite release date, and this project has him as director and co-producer. To be fair, this one is due a reboot, having last danced onto screens all the way back in 1961… although this new version is expected to more closely resemble the original Broadway production.

It tells the story of Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite allying with two rival street gangs; the Jets and the Sharks. If that story sounds familiar, its because Shakespeare did it first in "Romeo and Juliet."

Scheduled for release on December 2020, Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler play the star-crossed lovers, Maddie Ziegler plays one of the Jets, while Rita Moreno who starred in the original film version also makes a comeback.

Punky Brewster

One of three R/R/Rs ordered for NBC's upcoming streaming service Peacock (after the logo, ya know).

While none of the series have launch dates, Peackock itself does — April 2020 — and unless the streaming service intends launching without any series to stream, it's a fairly safe bet at least some of them will be ready by next year.

The original sitcom, which ran for four seasons in the mid '80s told the story of Penelope Brewster (Punky's just a nickname!) who is raised by her foster dad after being abandoned by her parents. Hilarious!

Soleil Moon Fry reprises the main role, now a single mom to three children, while Freddie Prinze Jr will play her traveling musician ex-husband.

Battlestar Galactica

If you're thinking "hasn't this already been rebooted?" — the answer is yep. Many times.

It was originally a single series show that ran from 1978 to 1979. After its cancellation, angry fans demanded — and got — a sequel series in 1980. Then it was reimagined as a two-part miniseries in 2003. That led into a four season TV series that ran from 2004 - 2009. Then the spin-off, Caprica, aired in 2010. Then another spin-off — Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome — ran as a web series in 2010, before airing as a film on SyFy in 2013.

And now, another reboot is lined up for Peacock. Plot details are scarce, but suffice it to say the Cylons will attack the humans in the 12 Colonies and destroy almost their entire war fleet, save for the Battlestar Galactica.

Saved By The Bell

Do we really want to see this? Bayside High remains perfectly preserved in our '90s memories.

Of the six OG stars, only two are officially attached: Mario "AC Slater" Lopez and Elizabeth "Jessie Spano" Berkley.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, who played couple Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski, claim they found out about the revival on the internet like everyone else.

And as for Lisa Turtle and Samuel "Screech" Powers, their return seems even less likely. Lark Voorhies hasn't been seen in Hollywood for more than a decade, while Dustin Diamond is not exactly a persona grata among his co-stars, after his not-very-flattering memoir.

The weirdest thing about Gosselaar's obliviousness is that Zack is the only person mentioned in the premise:

"When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality."

File Peacock's third R/R/R under "let's see."

The Baby-Sitter's Club

Again, no official date on this one, but Netflix are no slouches, and they already have some A-list cast with Alicia Silverstone locked in, so we are gonna put our money on a 2020 release.

Based on the beloved book series by Ann M Martin, there are exactly 131 novels to dig through, so plenty of material for the ten-episode first season.

The Baby-Sitter's club is about, well, a Baby-Sitter's Club, which is really more of a baby-sitting business than a club. Run by BFFs Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn (who aren't cast yet), the show is bound to tackle some of the more modern issues faced by teen girls of 2020.

Alicia will play club president Kristy's mom Elizabeth, while Mark Feuerstein has been cast as stepdad Watson.

The Baby-Sitter's Club had a short-lived run as a TV show on HBO back in 1990, followed by a film version in 1995

Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is back! Wait, did it go?

Yes! Believe it or not, Gossip Girl wrapped all the way back in 2012, which is an eternity in terms of "have we waited long enough to make a reboot?" years.

Kristen Bell will reprise her titular narrator role for the ten episode revival. No word yet if she'll still be writing on her trusty blog, or if she's adapted to whatever social media the kids are using these days, Snap-tok or Tik-chat, or whatever.

While 2020 hasn't been officially confirmed for HBO Max, it's looking fairly likely.

Green Lantern Corps

Most reboots cause people to groan "do we really need this?" But in this particular case, yes. Yes we do need this.

Nailing it as Deadpool was actually Ryan Reynold's third-time-lucky attempt to enter the comic book film world, after 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (still kinda Deadpool) and 2011's "Green Lantern."

While he got a re-do with that first awful incarnation of Deadpool, it doesn't look like he'll get to try on that CGI green mask again, as a whole new cast is expected for Green Lantern Corps, which will expand on the intergalactic police force it is named for (it has around 7,000 officers)

However, while the last official release date given was summer 2020, this is starting to look pretty unrealistic.

