How Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Moved On From 2019 Scandal

On February 19, 2019, the world at large learned Jordyn Woods' name.

While she had been a friend of Kylie Jenner for years, the spotlight didn't fixate on until that afternoon when it broke that something went down between her and Khloe Kardashian's then boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The two attended a party together shortly after Valentine's Day, where it was alleged they hooked up. Jordyn would share her side of the story on "Red Table Talk" -- more on that in a minute -- but, as the details trickled out, the Kardashians started cutting Woods out of their life entirely.

While Tristan never said much about it in public, the scandal dominated the 16th season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and was a topic of discussion for both Khloe and Jordyn in the months to follow.

Let's take a look back at how all three of them weathered the storm.

Jordyn Woods Bounces Back

Woods remained silent on the situation until she found the perfect place to share her truth: The Red Table. With 33 million views, this episode was the Super Bowl of Red Table Talks. Sitting down with her longtime family friend Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods denied flirting with Tristan at the party.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," Jordyn adamantly declared. "We're all together, in a group, never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."

"I'm no home wrecker," she said, but also claimed he kissed her on the way out. She apologized for putting herself in a situation where that would happen.

The interview did a lot to redeem her image. It also didn't help that after it dropped, Khloe started angrily tweeting to her millions of fans -- saying Jordyn was "the reason my family broke up." That angered a lot of Kardashian's own fans, who wanted her to take a stronger stance against Tristan and not just rail on Jordyn. Khloe later issued a statement saying Tristan, and not Woods, was at fault.

Though her friendship with the Kardashians never rebounded, Woods would later land a guest spot on "Grown-ish," had a collaboration with the clothing brand Boohoo, appeared in a Rick Ross music video, covered Cosmopolitan UK -- where she, of course, addressed the drama -- and launched her own YouTube channel. No, she's not pulling in Kylie numbers, but one of her five videos so far has over a million views.

Khloe Keeps It Real

Khloe took a warts and all approach to the scandal, putting a lot of her inner anguish out there for her fans to see on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

As we mentioned above, she caught a lot of backlash for initially putting the blame solely on Jordyn and struggled with how to handle Tristan in the aftermath. She was seen breaking down over the criticism on "KUWTK," telling Kim, "I would never blame solely one person for that. There's a multitude of things, so I feel bad. Even though Jordyn played a part, I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her. 'Cause that's not the truth and I only like to speak my truth."

She and Thompson split, but that also led to issues about coparenting their daughter, True. Khloe was hesitant to even invite him to True's first birthday party, but eventually allowed him to attend. On "KUWTK," she claimed he tried to kiss her after their split and continued to hit on her.

In the time since, she's said she doesn't think Tristan is a "bad person," but someone who made mistakes when they were together.

Speaking with Ryan Seacrest, she added, "I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That's genuinely how I feel."

Tristan Keeps Pushing

Like we said before, we didn't actually hear a lot from Tristan himself during the fallout, except one tweet in response to the allegations reading "FAKE NEWS." Instead, most of his comments were relayed to viewers via "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

In the immediate aftermath, Khloe claimed she got a text message from Tristan saying he was going to kill himself. She had a friend check on him, however, and he said he was "good." We also learned he and Khloe later went to a therapist together to work on coparenting True, where he accused the Kardashian family of making the Jordyn scandal "a big media thing."

In July, he spoke out on different rumors involving Khloe, making it clear he never cheated on his other ex, Jordan Craig, with Kardashian. "When I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary," he said at the time. "She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids."

Since, he's still been all about Khloe, sending her balloons for her KKW fragrance launch, posting a birthday tribute to her on Instagram, congratulating her for her E! People's Choice Awards win and often commenting on her posts.

Only, 2020 will tell where these three will end up next.

