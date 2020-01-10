Terri Minsky may have created "Lizzie McGuire" for Disney back in the day, but she won't be the one steering the revival onto Disney+. After completing two episodes of the reboot, Minsky abruptly stepped down, causing a halt in production.

It looks like it may not have been entirely his decision. Citing "sentimental attachment" and "high expectations," a Disney spokesperson told TVLine, "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series."

For the time being, the show is without a showrunner and it certainly sounds like it's without a clear direction, despite having already filmed two episodes. Also unknown is if those episodes will be kept, recut or scrapped altogether once things get back underway under a new leader.

Minsky is an executive producer on the project, though it's unclear if she will remain in that capacity now that she's stepped down as day-to-day showrunner. And if she does stay involved, it's unclear in what way.

As originally presented, the new "Lizzie McGuire" picks up the adventures of Hilary Diff's titular character as she's on the cusp of her 30th birthday, living in New York. Already signed are the actors who played her family (Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas), and her best friend Gordo (Adam Lamberg). Plus, it's expected that 13-year-old Hilary (in animated form) will continue to offer her unique brand of advice.

When we return to Lizzie's life, she will be working as an apprentice to a New York City decorator; not quite her dream of being a fashion designer. But Duff promised that having her not living her dreams yet simply makes it more meaningful to follow her journey as she attempts to find her way and herself in the big city.

Or at least that was the plan. How much -- if any of this -- will survive into the new iteration is a mystery, though we can assume at least that they'll keep the cast on board, right?

As Duff is currently honeymooning in Mozambique after her wedding to Matthew Koma, Disney clearly thought this was a good time to make a change. Duff may find herself returning to a very different set and idea for what the new "Lizzie McGuire" should be about.

Unfortunately, fans haven't been privy to the tone or direction of the new series, other than that brief synopsis, so there's no way to know what of Minsky's vision for the show wasn't jibing with Disney. Was it perhaps too similar to the original series? Or maybe Minsky pushed a little farther into adult experiences than Disney was comfortable with.

