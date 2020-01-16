Brandi Glanville 'Willing to Take a Lie-Detector Test,' After Denise Richards Denies Affair

Brandi Glanville is continuing to tweet cryptic messages about drama involving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

In addition to a slew of posts many believe have to do with her desire to address reports she had an affair with Denise Richards, the "RHOBH" alum posted the following message Thursday morning: "I am not lying about ANYTHING that I said on housewives and Im willing to take a lie detector test and let's be clear I was not EVEN the aggressor!!!!"

It's unclear what exactly Brandi is referring to, though she has made it seem she wants to spill more tea about the alleged fling, which Denise's rep told TooFab was untrue.

I am not lying about ANYTHING that I said on housewives and Im willing to take a lie detector test and let’s be clear I was not EVEN the aggressor!!!! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 16, 2020

The gossip began circulating last Wednesday, when The Daily Mail reported that the two had been seeing each other from early 2019 until the middle of the year. The report claimed Denise told Brandi she and husband Aaron Phypers were in an "open marriage," but that apparently wasn't the case and Aaron was "hurt" by the news of the relationship.

According to the publication, after Denise was confronted about the "affair" during a cast trip to Rome, she "basically walked away" from the show. Her rep, however, said the report was false.

The very next day, Brandi seemed to hint she had lots more to say about the situation but that she couldn't. "When you want to respond but are not 'allowed' to..." she tweeted alongside a photo of her looking zen in Andy Cohen's Bravo Clubhouse.

Three days later, Glanville proclaimed that "everyone is annoying as f--k," then said, "I soooooo want to tweet my thoughts right now! This is soo f--king stupid -night f--ks." And on Tuesday, she told her fans, "Their is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone."

Yes, several pointed out that there's also a huge difference between "their" and "there," but we digress.

When you want to respond but are not “allowed” to... pic.twitter.com/PKl5cgMWYx — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 9, 2020

Everyone is annoying as fuck — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 13, 2020

I soooooo want to tweet my thoughts right now! This is soo fucking stupid -night fucks — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 14, 2020

Their is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 14, 2020

Despite Richards' staunch denial, she's been MIA from group events with her co-stars since the Italy trip. Once-close friend Lisa Rinna even called her out for missing filming an event at Dorit Kemsley's house back in December.

At the time, Denise revealed to her Instagram followers that she had experienced some health issues "a couple months ago." After trying her best to "power through" the pain, she said doctors discovered she had two femoral and two inguinal hernias.

Rinna, who's known Richards for over 20 years, commented on the post, "Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit's Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?! You said you were coming, you were meeting [newcomer] Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened?"

Denise was also MIA as Rinna, Dorit, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and newcomer Sutton Stracke ventured to New York City this week to see Erika Jayne's Broadway debut in "Chicago."

