Julianne Hough's husband Brooks Laich wants to "really dive into" his sexuality in 2020.

While speaking on his podcast "How Men Think" with Gavin DeGraw on Monday, Laich revealed that he wants to "explore" more of his sexuality, admitting that he doesn't feel that he's "100 percent fully expressed" it yet.

"One of my goals this year is to really explore like, learning about sexuality," the former NHL player explained. "People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex and there's so much more to it."

"Here's a question," Laich continued. "This is an honest question for everybody in this room, and every single person listening: Are you fully 100 percent fully expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there? I'm not either. So that's what one of my goals this year is to really dive into. So then we're all essentially, that's a state of suffering."

He continued: "We're not 10s of 10s. It doesn't mean you're the best performer. It just means, 'Are you fully expressed?' Do you even know who you are sexually? And I truly, to my core, do not. But I'm super excited about that journey to really learn about sexuality and also get better at the performance of it, but also just the understanding of who I am, who my wife is, that sort of dance."

Laich also added that he plans on taking a "pleasure first" approach to his life. "You are more loving, more kind, more patient, you have more gratitude for everything, everybody's awesome, things are funnier," he said.

"Pleasure first is a new concept that I'm trying to explore in my life because it has not been," Laich added. "It's been almost last in the course of my life."

Laich opening up about his sexuality comes amid reports that he and Hough are having marriage trouble. The couple, who have been married since 2017, have hit a rough patch in their marriage, sources told People earlier this month.

While Laich and Hough have yet to address the rumors publicly, fans pointed out that Hough wasn't wearing her wedding ring while hosting NBC's "New Year's Eve" with Carson Daly. This followed not long after the professional dancer shared a video on Christmas Eve where she was also noticeably ringless.

Laich touched upon the topic of sexuality last month when he shared a post on his Instagram Stories. Filling out a questionnaire about 2020 resolutions, Laich answered "I want to learn" question with "more about my intimacy and sexuality."

Over the summer, Hough revealed to Women's Health that she's "not straight."

"I [told Laich], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?’ I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you,'" she told the mag.

Laich took to Instagram to praise his wife over her honesty.

"So proud of my wife @juleshough for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs," he wrote. "You can learn more about it below, and join the movement she is creating surround personal transformation and growth! Love you so much babe!"

