Kylie Jenner took Kim Kardashian's face into her own hands with a new makeup video for her business where she plied her makeup artist skills on her big sister, and while they were at it they answered a wild array of fan questions.

"I would be a makeup artist if I wasn't Kylie Jenner," Kylie admitted to Kim, who said she could pay her once a month to do her makeup if she'd like. "I'm very expensive," Kylie laughed.

As she worked her magic on Kim's contours and shades and everything else that goes into making that perfect visage, the women tackled topics ranging from their kids to their crushes to their mother. Kylie gave some more background on her viral "Rise and Shine" moment, while Kim laughed about her own ridiculous viral moment over that open refrigerator.

Check out some of the highlights from their chat below, and check out the whole thing for lots more!

First Celebrity Crushes

Kylie Jenner very quickly revealed her crush as Taylor Lautner, but not as you might expect. Perhaps you're thinking of his hunky werewolf days as part of the "Twilight" franchise. Nope. Kylie went old school by channeling Taylor from his starring role in "Shark Boy and Lava Girl."

As for Kim, she kept it pretty straightforward, revealing that hers was Johnny Depp.

Kylie's Kid Count

When asked if she saw herself having as many kids as her big sister, Kylie quickly said, "I see myself for sure having four kids, I just don't know when."

She went on to clarify, "I don't have a timeline to this and I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or if I'm going to have four kids in seven years."

Now, we don't know Kylie and she was (mostly) able to keep her pregnancy with Stormi under wraps for nine months, but we nevertheless feel pretty confident that she's not going to uncover three additional kids to hit that four total mark by tomorrow. But we'll give her seven years.

Kim's Kid Names

It turns out, an off-the-cuff joke by Jay Leno kicked off Kim's naming with her kids. When she was pregnant with her first child with husband Kanye West, she revealed that the name actually came from the former "Tonight Show" host.

"I was like, no way, I would never name my daughter that," Kim said. But then, "Everyone was coming up to me like, it's such a cool name, you should really think about it." And so she did.

She credited Kanye with naming Saint, admitted it took two weeks to settle on Saint and then was ready to credit Kylie with naming Psalm, but her sister was quick to clarify.

"Well, you thought of it and I vouched for it," Kylie said.

Kris' Favorite Kid

This was an interesting exchange more because of what it didn't reveal than what it did. Kim has said on multiple talk show appearances that she thinks Kylie is Kris Jenner's favorite, but Kyle was absolutely determined to not even let this discussion happen in a meaningful way on this video.

After Kim said Kris liked Kylie better, Kylie said, "Yeah, but you're her OG, you know?"

Not deterred, Kim continued, saying, "But the reason I think she likes you better is because you have--"

At this point, Kylie interrupted her for the first time with, "She definitely likes us the same, but if we're being funny..."

Okay, now that the ground rules were established, Kim really seemed to have a point. And so she tried again. "Here's the thing. From the outside--"

But Kylie cut her off again. "She's like me and I treat her like the queen of the world," she interjected quickly, at which point Kim either gave up or simply agreed that this was the reason. But this was definitely the only time Kylie would not let Kim complete her thought on a fan question.

"Rise and Shine"

While Kylie singing "rise and shine" to Stormi in her office tour video became an instant viral moment, Kylie said that most of her fans don't realize how not out of the ordinary that was.

"What people don't understand is I've always sung everything. Like I sing-talk ever since I was like younger," she said. "And now every time I sing people are like, there'll never be another 'Rise and Shine,' I'm like, leave me alone, I always sing."

Kim's Empty Fridge

After all these years in the spotlight, Kim has learned a thing or two million about dismissing what critics, haters and trolls have to say about her, but they did finally get to her after she posted a pic of her standing in front of her refrigerator and people quickly noticed it was mostly empty.

"I was just posing for a pic and those were my drink fridges," Kim said, as if everyone should have come to that conclusion.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, you gotta have a fridge for drinks," Kylie laughed.

But when they wouldn't let it go and suggested she was starving her kids, Kim finally relented and shared a pic of her actual fridge, which is definitely bigger and fuller than most people's. Honestly, once you knew she had a drink fridge, the rest just kind of follows.

Instagram Followers Feud

Could there be a genuine (friendly) feud going on between the Instagram leaders of the Kardashian-Jenner family? Kylie recently overtook Kim's 157 million followers by achieving 158 million for her page.

The topic came up as a bit of a surprise during a silly segment where one of Kim's eyelashes came out. After joking that she was going to keep it as a souvenir of their time together, Kylie suggested that they could make a wish on it and blow it instead.

Only, she pulled back at the last second and reaffirmed she intended to keep it.

After blowing on nothing, as it turns, out, Kim lamented, "I just wished I would beat you in Instagram again. Now my wish won't come true."

That remains to be seen, as the sisters are close in the grand scheme of things. But Kyle is the newer generation, reaching a younger demographic, and she did beat Kim to the billionaire club. She may have the edge here, though Kim will always be the "OG" and that definitely counts for something!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.