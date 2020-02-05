Chris Evans Gushes Over Viral Vid of Coyote and Badger Best Buds

As someone who remained pals with the Winter Soldier even after he was a brainwashed assassin, Chris Evans knows a thing or two about loyal friendships.

Captain America himself was just one of the millions who fell in love with the viral clip of a coyote and a badger being best buds on Tuesday.

The adorable video, captured by the Peninsula Open Space Trust in California via night-vision camera, showed a coyote making its way to a culvert, a tunnel allowing wildlife to pass under a motorway.

But he stops at the entrance, turns around and excitedly bounds up and down as he waits for his unlikely companion: a slightly more reserved badger, who then toddles into view behind him.

The pair then set off down the tunnel together for a night-time hunting trip.

I’m choosing to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the badger sounds like Sam Elliot and they’re best friends on an adventure. https://t.co/oqVCEb37VY — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 4, 2020

"I'm choosing to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the badger sounds like Sam Elliot and they're best friends on an adventure," the Avengers star wrote after sharing the sweet vid on Twitter.

The 13 second clip has been viewed more than 17million times.

Videographer Russ McSpadden, who posted the original clip, pointed out in his caption that the pairing is not in fact that unlikely.

"A coyote and a badger use a culvert as a wildlife crossing to pass under a busy California highway together," he wrote. "Coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together."

Indeed the two predators are known to team up to share prey, as they double their chances of a successful hunt by combining their skills.

The coyote is much faster and can chase down quicker prey, while the badger is a powerful digger that can claw up anything that tries to escape by burrowing.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.