Pamela Anderson's 12-Day Marriage Was Ended Over A Text Message

Sometimes it's just easier to send a text.

Pamela Anderson only spent five days together with Jon Peters as a newlywed before the movie producer called the whole thing off last month by sending a message from his cell phone, according to US Weekly.

The iconic bombshell, 52, was away from her husband at her home in Canada for almost half of their 12-day marriage when he let her know their "beautiful amazing love fest" had run its course.

"This whole marriage thing... has scared me," read the text.

"It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair," the message continued. "Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I'm going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada we did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me."

It was reported that the official paperwork was never completed to legalize their union.

The pair -- who had become friends after meeting at the Playboy Mansion in the 1980s -- married in a ceremony on January 20 at Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, Californa.

'I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,' Anderson said in a statement announcing their split on February 1 to The Hollywood Reporter.

'We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.'

According to US Weekly, Jon ended his text message break up by saying he wants to be in her life forever and still wants her to play a role in a movie called "Private Dancer."

This was the fifth marriage for both.

Jon was previously married to Henrietta Zampitella, actress Lesley Ann Warren and producers Christine Forsyth-Peters and Mindy Peters. He has three children.

Pamela was previously married to Tommy Lee with whom she shares her two kids Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22.

She got married and divorced in 2006 to Kid Rock. She married Rick Soloman twice in 2007 and in 2013, both ending in divorce.

