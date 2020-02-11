Chrissy Teigen is spilling the tea on the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

In a hilarious Twitter thread on Monday, the 34-year-old model detailed the "tasks" that must be completed in order to get into the A-list event.

"The vanity fair party is of course the best and most coveted official post Oscar party," Teigen began, "but u must complete or dodge 5 tasks before actually seeing the party or i assume you just go missing."

The first task? Striking a pose at Mark Seiger's portrait studio. "The tasks: coveted mark seliger photo shoot," Teigen tweeted. "Everyone wants to do this and not everyone can. This is a fun task."

The mother of two continued, "Then u must enter the tomb of lasers and dance for a video. Then u must either stomp on the heads of the two social media pp or succumb to their demands. 1/773."

According to Teigen, the next task is to "use your power to get on FaceTime with someone's daughter." She continued, "They will be a huge fan!!! U must be very excited or they will tweet u."

As for the final requirement, the "Cravings" author said one must meet the person in charge. "Finally, u have met the head boss," Teigen tweeted. "Someone u do not recognize but must remember them. This conversation will be 18 mins long."

Teigen, who of course attended the event with her hubby John Legend, ended her thread by sharing a sweet photo of her and Jessica Alba. In the shot, Teigen is seen covering her mouth and looking at Alba, who seemed to be laughing at something on her phone.

"it is worth it. ❤️ thank u @vanityfair" Teigen wrong alongside the photo.

Check out the full Twitter thread, below.

