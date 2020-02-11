Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Chrissy Teigen's Epic Twitter Guide for Getting Into the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
View Photos
Getty
Every Major Fashion Moment from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

"u must complete or dodge 5 tasks before actually seeing the party or i assume you just go missing," Teigen began the hilarious Twitter thread.

Chrissy Teigen is spilling the tea on the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

In a hilarious Twitter thread on Monday, the 34-year-old model detailed the "tasks" that must be completed in order to get into the A-list event.

Chrissy Teigen Rips 'F---ing Tool' TV Host for Slamming Parasite Team's Oscar Wins

View Story

"The vanity fair party is of course the best and most coveted official post Oscar party," Teigen began, "but u must complete or dodge 5 tasks before actually seeing the party or i assume you just go missing."

The first task? Striking a pose at Mark Seiger's portrait studio. "The tasks: coveted mark seliger photo shoot," Teigen tweeted. "Everyone wants to do this and not everyone can. This is a fun task."

The mother of two continued, "Then u must enter the tomb of lasers and dance for a video. Then u must either stomp on the heads of the two social media pp or succumb to their demands. 1/773."

Chris Evans, Lil Nas X, Winona Ryder, Jason Momoa: Every Celebrity Super Bowl Commercial So Far (Updating)

View Story

According to Teigen, the next task is to "use your power to get on FaceTime with someone's daughter." She continued, "They will be a huge fan!!! U must be very excited or they will tweet u."

As for the final requirement, the "Cravings" author said one must meet the person in charge. "Finally, u have met the head boss," Teigen tweeted. "Someone u do not recognize but must remember them. This conversation will be 18 mins long."

Teigen, who of course attended the event with her hubby John Legend, ended her thread by sharing a sweet photo of her and Jessica Alba. In the shot, Teigen is seen covering her mouth and looking at Alba, who seemed to be laughing at something on her phone.

"it is worth it. ❤️ thank u @vanityfair" Teigen wrong alongside the photo.

Check out the full Twitter thread, below.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Savage Celebrity Clapbacks Getty Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Troll Slamming Her Backside in Cheeky Leggings Pic

#ChrissyTeigen#JohnLegend
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Janet Jackson Reveals 3-Year-Old Son is Following In Her Footsteps Already

Janet Jackson Reveals 3-Year-Old Son is Following In Her Footsteps Already
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Signs with WWE

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Signs with WWE
Chrissy Teigen's Epic Twitter Guide for Getting Into the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Chrissy Teigen's Epic Twitter Guide for Getting Into the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Macaulay Culkin Opens Up About Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Allegations

Macaulay Culkin Opens Up About Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Allegations
Culkin Botched This BIG Audition, Shares Why He Retreated from Hollywood

Culkin Botched This BIG Audition, Shares Why He Retreated from Hollywood
Biggest Loser Trainer Erica Lugo on Dropping 160 lbs, Beating Cancer
Exclusive Interview

Biggest Loser Trainer Erica Lugo on Dropping 160 lbs, Beating Cancer