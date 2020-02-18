Jenna Dewan Gets Engaged to Steve Kazee Ahead of Their Baby's Arrival

It looks like it's going to be a life-changing and absolutely huge 2020 for Jenna Dewan. Just shy of five months after announcing her pregnancy to the world, Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee have gotten engaged.

The couple shared the big news with tandem Instagram posts featuring the same picture of them kissing and Dewan strategically keeping that stunning -- and rarely seen -- engagement ring in full sight.

The picture isn't quite cropped high enough to completely omit the 39-year old actress and dancer's growing baby bump. In fact, it may show more of the bump than it does the proud papa and soon-to-be-husband's head.

Nevertheless, both Dewan and Kazee are absolutely glowing in the picture. "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan captioned her half of the announcement.

Her 44-year-old Tony Award-winning fiance went with a quote from the Water Liars track "Let it Breathe." "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen," he wrote. "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

The new baby will be the second for Dewan, who shares six-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!" Dewan and Kazee told People when announcing their pregnancy.

Dewan and Kazee began dating in October 2018, with Dewan making it Instagram official in June 2019. Now, less than two years later, the happy couple is looking to expand and formalize their family unit.

Congratulations came pouring in across both of their posts from friends and fans, with Rumer Willis writing, "Congratulations to both of you beautiful souls, you two are a true reflection of soul mates and love. So happy for you."

Celebrity matchmaker Patti Stanger said that she called this one, commenting to Dewan, "I knew the min I met Steve with you this was pure soulmates! Mazel tov baby!"

Neither Dewan nor Kazee have announced their due date, nor have they yet revealed a wedding date. So we'll all just have to wait and see if they'll want to have the ceremony before Dewan gives birth to their son or daughter (another unknown), or wait until after their child is here so he or she can be part of the wedding outside of Dewan's womb.

