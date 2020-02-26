Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Viral Subway Singer Proves the Real Deal by Nailing 'Shallow' on Ellen
View Photos
WB
Must-See Celebrity Instagram Posts of the Week

"My dad always said to me, 'Wherever you are, always sing. Never give up,'" Charlotte Awbery confessed on the show.

Charlotte Awbery proved she's no fluke by performing on "The Ellen Show" on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old singer took the internet by storm last week when a video of her pitch-perfect take on the song "Shallow" was uploaded by comedian Kevin Freshwater, who was challenging random commuters in a subway station to continue singing a song he began for his "Finish The Lyrics" segment.

"All she was trying to do was catch a train on the London Tube and now she has one of the hottest videos on the internet," said host Ellen DeGeneres before Awbery slayed a full rendition of the Oscar-winning ditty.

Afterwards, the humble Essex, England resident denied the gossip that the video was a planned promotional event, as many speculated online.

"I was literally on my way to meet my friend," she confessed, adding, "I'm sorry, I'm so blown away that I'm actually sitting next to you. This is -- honestly, I'm absolutely overwhelmed with all of this. Thank you so much for having me."

She said she has been singing for close to 15 years at weddings and local restaurants, adding, "My dad always said to me, 'Wherever you are, always sing -- never give up.' He was right." 

BTS Tackles Subway Olympics, Tries Katz's Deli as Part of Tonight Show Takeover

View Story

Awbery was blown away by the fact that the subway video has now been viewed over 60,000,000 times, with DeGeneres stating the singer had gone from "4,000 Instagram followers to 400,000."

And one of her new followers was pop star Ariana Grande, to which Awbery commented, "I followed her back! One of my friends told me this and I followed her back!"

Freshwater was in the studio audience and revealed how he was taken by surprise when he first approached Awbery, adding that she deserves all the good fortune that has come her way.

'Skull Breaker Challenge' on TikTok Takes Stupid to a Whole New Level

View Story

DeGeneres said she hopes the pair remain in each other's lives as they have mutually benefited from the viral sensation.

The daytime talk show host then gifted the gifted vocalist with a year-long pass to the Tube and a cash reward of £10,000.

Watch Awbery prove she's the real deal in the video above!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram 'Ellen' Star Sophia Grace Brownlee Celebrates Her Sweet Sixteen

#Ellen#EllenDeGeneres
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Viral Subway Singer Proves the Real Deal by Nailing 'Shallow' on Ellen

Viral Subway Singer Proves the Real Deal by Nailing 'Shallow' on Ellen
Hilary Duff Says Love, Simon Situation at Disney+ 'Sounds Familiar'

Hilary Duff Says Love, Simon Situation at Disney+ 'Sounds Familiar'
Snoop Dogg Reveals What He DMed Gayle King After Lashing Out Over Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg Reveals What He DMed Gayle King After Lashing Out Over Kobe Bryant
JoJo Reveals She Was Put on 500-Calorie a Day Diet As a Teen

JoJo Reveals She Was Put on 500-Calorie a Day Diet As a Teen
Oprah and Gayle Spill on Sexting and One Night Stands Playing Never Have I Ever

Oprah and Gayle Spill on Sexting and One Night Stands Playing Never Have I Ever
Ariel Winter Ditches Her Dark Hair Days After Modern Family Wrapped
Red or Not?

Ariel Winter Ditches Her Dark Hair Days After Modern Family Wrapped